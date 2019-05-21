Hiranandani Trust School Panvel Launches Hiramont Pre-School

by businesswireindia.com

The new facility is designed to help children hone their skills and build them as a lifelong learner through play-based curiosity development curriculum. The school will be focusing on enhancing the verbal skills through group discussion and one-on-one interactions, pre-reading, pre-writing skills. Additionally, the school will be helping them to evolve from egocentric child to a socio-centric human being and develop fostering services to the community that is crucial to learn in the early years. The pre-school intend to build a strong foundation by imbibing 21st-century skills in them. This unique pre-school is set to incorporate innovative learning practices encapsulated by leading industry experts and offering admission to Playgroup, Nursery, LKG followed by UKG.

Speaking on the launch Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman and Managing Director, Hiranandani Communities said, "Carefully crafted and well implemented academic system is a fundamental right for India’s next generation. Keeping with this objective, our long standing commitment is to provide quality education to the future of the community. In concurrence with our company ethos, we have built this institution with state-of-the-art infrastructure and structured programs where each child will be learning through by experiencing, embodying and embedding principals of curiosity."

Along with Hiramont Pre-School and Hiranandani Trust School, the premises will be having a daycare centre called Kidz Care Kastle. The centre has conducive environment for the holistic development of the children that provides supporting day care facilities. Furthermore, the school is providing shuttle services and has the team of experts with dedicated years of experience towards understanding the needs of young children at their pre-schools, making the whole approach contemporary and engaging. With the launch of HTS is setting new benchmarks by reinventing education in society and providing excellent school facilities for children.

Hiranandani Trust School (HTS) has launched a pre-school named 'Hiramont' to boost early childhood education and enhance learning programs. Inaugurated by renowned industry veteran Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, the pre-school will be operated at Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel respectively."The Hiranandani Trust School's superlative learning experience coupled with nurturing and safe pre-school environment is not only set for our project residents but also to the peripheral areas in and around Panvel that will help transforming their kids into evolved and balanced human beings," he added further.