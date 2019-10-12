HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair 2019

by businesswireindia.com

The HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair presents its 12th edition from 7-9 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. More than 1,000 international exhibitors are expected to participate the fair this year, where they will be showcasing their exquisite wine and spirits from around the globe.

Pavilions from different countries and regions, as well as trade organisations will take part in Wine & Spirits Fair this year, such as the Canadian Food Exporters’ Association, Czech Grape and Wine Producer Association, Business France, Bettane+Desseauve, Wines of Germany, Italian Trade Commission, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Confederação dos Agricultores de Portugal, Setúbal Península Wines, Portugal, ICEX Spain Trade, and Investment and The Southern United States Trade Association, etc.

With the extension of the collaboration between the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Veronafiere S.p.A., the Vinitaly Pavilion will return to the fair as one of the largest pavilions that showcases fine wines from Italy. The World of Olive Oil, which was inaugurated at the fair last year and featured a huge variety of premium olive oils selected by Vinitaly, will continue to be staged this year.

An exciting new feature this year is the Craft Beer Pavilion, introducing selected local craft beer brands. In addition, The World of Olive Oil zone returns by popular demand, celebrating some of the world’s finest olive oil varieties.

Promoting industry interactions

Around 70 events will be organised at the fair this year. Every year, the Wine Industry Conference attracts over a hundred of wine professionals. This year, Asia’s first Master of Wine, Debra Meiburg, will serve as the Conference’s advisor and moderator and share the latest industry updates with the audience under the theme of “Game Changer: Marketing Wine in Millennial Bottles.”

In addition, the fair will be joining hands with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Hotel and Tourism Management to co-organise the Asia Wine Academy, in which Master of Wine Jeannie Cho Lee and Master Sommelier Lu Yang will host intensive courses about Cabernet to allow participants to gain insights into wine variety.

