HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is Set to Return in January 2020

by businesswireindia.com

The 46th HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair is set to be held from 6-9 January 2020. The fair is Asia’s largest event of its kind and is expecting more than 2,000 global exhibitors to showcase a wide variety of products ranging from traditional toys to high-tech games, from famed names to emerging brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006040/en/

The signature Brand Name Gallery is expecting around 250 brands this year including 4M, B. Duck, Eastcolight, HAPE, Intex, Kintoy, Rastar and WELLY, offering products of excellence in design and assured quality. (Photo: Business Wire)

The integration of technology in toys is the industry’s dominant trend. Digitalisation continues to make inroads into all areas, also bringing inspiration to traditional toys such as soft toys, board games, puzzles, etc. The Fair’s Smart Tech Toys zone brings together a vast array of tech-based toys and games including those operated via mobile apps, or incorporated with the latest VR, AR and MR technologies. Parents increasingly emphasise children’s development and realise the importance of learning through play. The STREAM Toys Product Display will continue to highlight educational and high-tech toys featuring science, technology, robotics, engineering, arts and mathematics (STREAM).

The signature Brand Name Gallery is expecting around 250 brands this year including 4M, B. Duck, Eastcolight, HAPE, Intex, Kintoy, Rastar and WELLY, offering products of excellence in design and assured quality.

Kidult World is the place to find items that target those young at heart such as hobby goods, performance magic items, models, figurines, war games equipment and much more! Also returning in the upcoming edition will be the Fireworks zone, displaying shells, firecrackers, toy fireworks as well as fireworks suitable for use in different events.

A highlight event – the Hong Kong Toys Industry Conference 2020 will feature heavyweight speakers to share their insights on key global and regional trends shaping the toys industry. A series of events will be held for visitors to keep abreast of the latest industry development and strengthen their networks.

Crossover business opportunities

The HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair, Hong Kong International Stationery Fair and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show will be held concurrently. The four fairs provide abundant trading opportunities and good potential for crossover business activities among the participants from various sectors.

Fair Websites

HKTDC Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair

HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair

Hong Kong International Stationery Fair

Photo download

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006040/en/

Source: Businesswire