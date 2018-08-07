Home Credit Group Announces its New Country CEO in India

Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s fastest growing non-banking financial companies announced the appointment of Ondrej Kubik as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ondrej will be at the helm of the India leadership team driving the fast growing consumer finance company’s operations in India. Ondrej will report to David Minol, Group Regional Executive Director.

A visionary business leader, Ondrej moves to Home Credit – India from Home Credit Bank – Kazakhstan where he successfully re-shaped the business model to make it one of the most profitable, fastest growing player in the country’s retail market. He takes over from Pavel Maco who shaped Home Credit’s journey in the Indian market through its investment phase since its foundation in September 2013 to serve more than 6 million customers as of today.

Welcoming Ondrej on board Group CEO Jiri Smejc said, “I am pleased to welcome Ondrej’s move to his new position in his continuing successful career in Home Credit Group. Ondrej has shown great skill as a leader in several countries already, and I am eager to see the new heights that he will take our Indian country operations to. Let me also take this opportunity to thank Pavel Maco for his long years at the helm of Home Credit Kazakhstan and currently in India. In India, Pavel led our operations through an impressive build-up from an unknown start-up into the most-recognized non-banking financial company, whose market leadership in loans under INR 10,000 is indisputable. The pace of growth within a tough, long-existing and well-established consumer finance sector has been unparalleled. I wish Pavel all the best on a well-deserved sabbatical, and we look forward to welcoming him back in the future.”

Ondrej Kubik, CEO, Home Credit India

Ondrej Kubik, CEO, Home Credit India, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to get this opportunity to oversee the next phase of growth of Home Credit in India. It has been our endeavor at Home Credit to help customers realise their dreams by making things that matter the most to them more affordable through simple, transparent and accessible financial solutions. It will be my endeavor to build Home Credit as a lender of choice promoting safe lending solutions for customers in India.”

Ondrej Kubik has been with the Home Credit Group since February 2008. His career spans from accounting and financial consultancy to top executive positions across Home Credit’s countries. Prior to being promoted to Country CEO in Kazakhstan (a role he had held since September 2014), Ondrej was Chief Financial Officer in two of the Group’s countries – in Kazakhstan (2010 – 2012) and later in Belarus (2012 – 2014). In Belarus, Ondrej also served as Acting CEO for a period of time.

Ondrej holds a General Management degree from the Harvard Business School and graduated from the University of Economics in Prague with a Masters’ degree in finance and commercial law. He has been an ACCA Member since 2002 and a Chartered Financial Analyst since 2006.

About Home Credit India

Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd. is a leading consumer finance provider that is committed to drive credit penetration and financial inclusion by offering financial solutions that are simple, transparent and accessible to all.

One of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Home Credit India has been consistently expanding operations since its entry inn 2012. The company’s operations is now spread over 120 cities across 20 states in the country. The company had a customer base of nearly 2 million in 2016, driven by pan-India expansion across major markets, a range of diversified and innovative products backed by superior customer experience. In 2017 alone Home Credit added another 3.5 million customers, further consolidating its position as a leading consumer finance provider.

The company has a strong network of more than 25,000 points-of-sale (PoS) from where it serves over 6 million customers. The company’s employee base stands at over 16,000. Home Credit India has been recognized by Aon Hewitt as a Regional Aon Best Employer 2017 for employer excellence.

For more information, please visit www.homecredit.co.in .

About Home Credit Group

Home Credit India is part of Home Credit Group, an international consumer finance provider with operations in 10 countries where there is high potential to grow. Founded in 1997, we focus on responsible lending primarily to people with little or no credit history. Our services are simple, easy and fast. We operate in highly attractive markets with significant barriers to entry. We are a leading provider of consumer finance in selected countries. It is our experience and knowledge across the different markets, which sustainably puts us ahead of our competitors. We drive and broaden financial inclusion for the unbanked population by providing a positive and safe borrowing experience – the first for many of our customers. We promote higher living standards and meet borrowers’ financial needs. Our 140,100 employees have so far served over 101 million customers through a vast distribution network comprising over 400,000 points of sale, loan offices, branches and post offices.