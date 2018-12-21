Home Credit India Retains No. 1 Position in Small Ticket Consumer Durable Loans for Two Consecutive Years

Home Credit, one of the fastest growing NBFCs in India that has completed six years of successful operations in the country, has retained its number #1 position in small ticket size loans and has sustained this position for two consecutive years.

During the period Jul-Sept 2018, Home Credit India reported an impressive 53.20% of market share in the category of consumer durable loans of upto Rs. 10,000 and 35.22% of market share in the category of consumer durable loans of upto Rs. 15,000 besides increasing its Pan-India market share to 19%, according to CRIF, a global company specializing in credit bureau, business information, analytics, decisioning and software solutions.

According to Mr. Martin Navratil, Chief Business Development Officer, Home Credit India; “Over the last six years of our India journey, it has been our endeavor to drive credit penetration by offering simple, transparent and accessible financial solutions. Our core business is consumer finance lending – largely in the form of in-store financing to qualified, mass market retail customers, who are often first-time borrowers. We have a track record of successful new market entry, underwriting capability with disciplined risk management and customer focus. The encouraging report from CRIF shows that we are on the right track in our efforts to be a lender of choice.”

With a strategic focus to serve customers with little to no credit record and connect them with the regulated financial sector, Home Credit continues to deliver superior sustainable value toits customers.

CRIF provides advanced solutions to decision-makers in the banking, financial, insurance, telecommunications, utilities and business world, listens and understands to the business requirements which makes each company unique and different.

About Home Credit India

Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in consumer finance lending. The company is committed to drive credit penetration and financial inclusion by offering large financial solutions that are simple, transparent and accessible to all. With largest penetration in sub Rs. 10,000 category, Home Credit India has an employee base of over 18,000 and has been consistently expanding operations since its entry in 2011, with its operations spread over 179 cities across 20 States in India. The company has a strong network of around 30,000 points-of-sale (PoS) and is growing with a customer base of around 8 million customers, driven by Pan-India expansion across major markets, a range of diversified and innovative products backed by superior customer experience. Home Credit India has been recognized by Aon Hewitt as a Regional AON Best Employer 2017 for employer excellence.

For more information, please visit www.homecredit.co.in.

(Leader in sub Rs. 10,000 category of consumer finance lending as per CRIF Report September 2018)

About Home Credit Group

Home Credit Group is an international consumer finance provider with operations in 10 countries. Founded in 1997, the company focuses on responsible lending primarily to people with little or no credit history. With simple, easy and fast services, it operates in highly attractive markets. Home Credit is a leading provider of consumer finance in selected countries. Experience and knowledge across different markets, sustainably puts the company ahead of its competition. Home Credit drives and broadens financial inclusion for the unbanked population by providing a positive and safe borrowing experience – the first for many customers, promotes high living standards and meets borrowers’ financial needs. With an employee base of 132 thousand, the company has so far served over 111 million customers through a vast distribution network comprising over 434,000 points of sale, loan offices, branches and post offices.

For more information, please visit www.homecredit.net.