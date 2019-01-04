  • Download mobile app
04 Jan 2019
Hong Kong Airlines, Osaka Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport Lead the Way in Asia Pacific for Punctuality in 2018

by businesswireindia.com

January 4, 2019

Business Wire India

Hong Kong Airlines once again claims the title as the most punctual airline in Asia Pacific, and the third most punctual worldwide, according to the OAG Punctuality League 2019, which is the most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance (OTP) for the world’s airlines and airports.

 

Key results include:

 
  • Hong Kong Airlines (3rd), Bangkok Airways (5th), Qantas Airways (6h) are in the global top 10
  • Japan Airlines and ANA are ranked 2nd and 3rd in the global mega airlines’ category.
  • Tokyo Haneda claims top rank globally for mega airports. Osaka topped the large airports list, with Sapporo and Fukuoka placing in the top 10
  • China’s largest three airlines, China Southern (15th) China Eastern (17th) and Air China (19th) delivered significant OTP improvements in 2018.
  • Three new entrants, Bangkok Airways, Air Astana and Solaseed, make this year’s Asia Pacific Top 10 list for OTP.
  • India’s IndiGo placed 7th globally for LCCs, which is an impressive result given that it operated 28% more flights in 2018 compared to 2017.

Mayur Patel, Regional Sales Director JAPAC for OAG, said: “The Asia Pacific region remains the fastest growing air passenger market in the world with 12.6 million scheduled flights in 2018, representing a 6.3% increase on 2017. Moreover, some 2.1 billion seats were available across the year, representing an even larger increase of 7.3% in capacity. Given the continuing pressure that this level of growth places on infrastructure and service, the region’s leading airlines and airports have once again delivered on a key aspect of their business performance.”

 

View the full results and download a copy of the full report HERE.

 

Top Asia Pacific Airlines for On-time Punctuality (OTP)
Rank     Airlines     OTP 2018
1     Hong Kong Airlines     88.11%
2     Bangkok Airways     87.16%
3     Qantas Airways     85.65%
4     All Nippon Airways     84.43%
5     Jetstar Asia     84.13%
6     Japan Airlines     83.99%
7     Air Astana     83.52%
8     Singapore Airlines     83.46%
9     Solaseed     82.90%
10     IndiGo     81.70%
 

About OAG

 

OAG is a leading global travel data provider which has been powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929.

 

Headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania and China.

 

www.oag.com

 

 
Source: Businesswire

