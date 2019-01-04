Hong Kong Airlines, Osaka Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport Lead the Way in Asia Pacific for Punctuality in 2018

January 4, 2019
Hong Kong Airlines once again claims the title as the most punctual airline in Asia Pacific, and the third most punctual worldwide, according to the OAG Punctuality League 2019, which is the most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance (OTP) for the world’s airlines and airports.
Key results include:
Mayur Patel, Regional Sales Director JAPAC for OAG, said: “The Asia Pacific region remains the fastest growing air passenger market in the world with 12.6 million scheduled flights in 2018, representing a 6.3% increase on 2017. Moreover, some 2.1 billion seats were available across the year, representing an even larger increase of 7.3% in capacity. Given the continuing pressure that this level of growth places on infrastructure and service, the region’s leading airlines and airports have once again delivered on a key aspect of their business performance.”
View the full results and download a copy of the full report HERE.
|
Top Asia Pacific Airlines for On-time Punctuality (OTP)
|Rank
|Airlines
|OTP 2018
|1
|Hong Kong Airlines
|88.11%
|2
|Bangkok Airways
|87.16%
|3
|Qantas Airways
|85.65%
|4
|All Nippon Airways
|84.43%
|5
|Jetstar Asia
|84.13%
|6
|Japan Airlines
|83.99%
|7
|Air Astana
|83.52%
|8
|Singapore Airlines
|83.46%
|9
|Solaseed
|82.90%
|10
|IndiGo
|81.70%
About OAG
OAG is a leading global travel data provider which has been powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929.
Headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania and China.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005542/en/