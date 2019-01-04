Hong Kong Airlines, Osaka Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport Lead the Way in Asia Pacific for Punctuality in 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Hong Kong Airlines once again claims the title as the most punctual airline in Asia Pacific, and the third most punctual worldwide, according to the OAG Punctuality League 2019, which is the most comprehensive annual ranking of on-time performance (OTP) for the world’s airlines and airports.

Key results include:

Hong Kong Airlines (3 rd ), Bangkok Airways (5 th ), Qantas Airways (6 h ) are in the global top 10

), Bangkok Airways (5 ), Qantas Airways (6 ) are in the global top 10 Japan Airlines and ANA are ranked 2 nd and 3 rd in the global mega airlines’ category.

and 3 in the global mega airlines’ category. Tokyo Haneda claims top rank globally for mega airports. Osaka topped the large airports list, with Sapporo and Fukuoka placing in the top 10

China’s largest three airlines, China Southern (15 th ) China Eastern (17 th ) and Air China (19 th ) delivered significant OTP improvements in 2018.

) China Eastern (17 ) and Air China (19 ) delivered significant OTP improvements in 2018. Three new entrants, Bangkok Airways, Air Astana and Solaseed, make this year’s Asia Pacific Top 10 list for OTP.

India’s IndiGo placed 7th globally for LCCs, which is an impressive result given that it operated 28% more flights in 2018 compared to 2017.

Mayur Patel, Regional Sales Director JAPAC for OAG, said: “The Asia Pacific region remains the fastest growing air passenger market in the world with 12.6 million scheduled flights in 2018, representing a 6.3% increase on 2017. Moreover, some 2.1 billion seats were available across the year, representing an even larger increase of 7.3% in capacity. Given the continuing pressure that this level of growth places on infrastructure and service, the region’s leading airlines and airports have once again delivered on a key aspect of their business performance.”

View the full results and download a copy of the full report HERE.

Top Asia Pacific Airlines for On-time Punctuality (OTP) Rank Airlines OTP 2018 1 Hong Kong Airlines 88.11% 2 Bangkok Airways 87.16% 3 Qantas Airways 85.65% 4 All Nippon Airways 84.43% 5 Jetstar Asia 84.13% 6 Japan Airlines 83.99% 7 Air Astana 83.52% 8 Singapore Airlines 83.46% 9 Solaseed 82.90% 10 IndiGo 81.70%

