Honorable Minister Commits to Make Manufacturing in India One Trillion USD Contributor When Indian Economy Reaches Five Trillion USD

Business Wire India
In a high level gathering hosted by International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM)
, the fifth annual edition of the meritocratic platform under the name of National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC)
was held on 28th September 2018
at Hotel ITC Grand Maratha
, Mumbai.
Mr. Anand Louie, Director-IRIM welcomed the gathering and spoke about the competitiveness of manufacturing in India. The address was also focused on the challenges and the methods adopted by the award winners to set a benchmark.
Honorable Minister Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation
addressed the gathering through video in which he committed to work with the industry to make industry specific policy changes that will make Indian manufacturing a one trillion USD affair when Indian becomes a five trillion USD economy. He also emphasized on hard-work that has to happen from the shop floor to policy makers.
The Guest of Honors included Ms. Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola and Mr K Raja Gopal, CEO Reliance Power. During his address Mr. Hital R Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries
told the gathering that operational excellence is at the center of their success story. Representing the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Dr SS Gupta attended the program.
The forenoon session included a closed conclave titled “Manufacturing Thought Leader’s Summit 2018”
which was attended by the leadership team of the award-winning companies. The theme of the summit was focused around data-based decision making in a manufacturing system.
57 factories from premier business houses were awarded, the award winners shared their experiences and key learnings which they gained out of this journey.
Source: Businesswire