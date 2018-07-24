Honourable Chief Minister Shri. Conrad Sangma Addresses Primary Care Physicians to follow a Collective Approach to Healthcare for Meghalaya Region during Certification Distribution Ceremony of NCD Courses of PHFI

by newsvoir.com

Honourable Chief Minister Shri. Conrad Sangma and Mr. Alexander L. Hek, Health Minister, Government of Meghalaya felicitated Primary Care Physicians of Meghalaya

Over 40 Government and Private Sector Doctors felicitated for their specialised Training received in management of chronic conditions in the North-East

Training Programmes are supported by the Ministry of DONER for the Management of Diabetes and Hypertension

With the rising burden of non-communicable Diseases in the North-east Region and Meghalaya (Global Burden of Disease 2016), the Public Health Foundation of with the support of Ministry of DONER organised specialised Training Programmes for Primary Care Physicians/Medical Officers for the Management of Hypertension and Diabetes. The Convocation of over 40 Primary Care Physicians was organised and the doctors were felicitated by Shri Conrad Sangma, Honourable Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mr. Alexander L. Hek, Health Minister, Government of Meghalaya, Dr. Daljit Singh Sethi, Regional Faculty, PHFI, Shillong & President Meghalaya Diabetes Association, Dr. Sandeep Bhalla, Program Director,Training, PHFI. Over 60 doctors, bureaucrats, policymakers and distinguished citizens from Meghalaya were present on the occasion.



According to the Global Burden of Disease 2016, the contribution of most of the non-communicable disease groups to the total disease burden has increased all over India since 1990, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases. Among the leading non-communicable diseases, the largest disease burden was observed for diabetes, at 80% and ischaemic heart disease at 34%. In 2016, three of the five leading individual causes of disease burden in India were non-communicable, with ischaemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as the top two causes and stroke as the fifth leading cause.



NPCDCS data and various studies in North and NE-region showed the prevalence of diabetes around 10% associated with behaviour practices, particularly high calorie diet intake with edible oil, rice, and fish. As per the DLHS-4, 6% of men and 5% of women age 18 and above in Meghalaya suffer from diabetes. Another 10% of men and 8% of women age 18 and above in Meghalaya are pre-diabetic. For Hypertension, 14% of men and 10% of women age 18 years and above in Meghalaya are in the stage of prehypertension, while 22% men and 18% of women age 18 years and above are in the stage of hypertension and require medical attention on a priority basis. The increasing socioeconomic strata and decreasing physical activity were significantly associated with NCD in NE-region.



Dr. Daljit Singh Sethi, Regional Faculty PHFI – Shillong & President Meghalaya Diabetes Association, “India in general and Meghalaya in particular is witnessing a huge burden of NCDs such as Diabetes, Hypertension, Cardiovascular diseases etc. There is an urgent need to screen, diagnose and provide appropriate care to people with NCDs. Capacity building of Primary Care Physicians (PCPs) can be an effective short-term intervention to tackle the rising burden of disease. Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) has been implementing various capacity building initiatives for training of PCPs/Medical Officers for the management of chronic conditions across the country and in Meghalaya as well. As a faculty for these initiatives, I am thankful to PHFI and its academic partners for designing and delivering such initiatives. I would also like to thank Ministry of Development of North East Region (MDONER) and NHM, Govt. of Meghalaya for supporting these initiatives for training of Medical Officers working at PHCs, CHCs and DHs in management of Hypertension and Gestational Diabetes."



Dr. Prabhakaran, Vice President, Research and Policy, PHFI said, “A multicentric approach needs to be undertaken to reduce the burden of NCDs in India. Due to the shortage of specialists to tackle the rising burden of NCDs, there is a dire need to train Primary Care Physicians in management of NCDs. PHFI has been implementing various capacity building initiatives for PCPs/MOs across the country and creating skilled manpower to address the increasing burden of NCDs. This can be complemented by optimising lifestyles and behaviours associated with optimal levels of blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and body weight while ensuring measures to reduce the incidence of tobacco use, increasing physical activity and other appropriate measures.”



Dr. Sandeep Bhalla, Director, Training Programmes said, “We are grateful to the immense support provided by the Ministry of DONER to implement these specialised training programmes in Meghalaya. The programmes have been designed by an expert panel and the content has been customised so that the latest information in the field of chronic conditions can be imparted to primary care physicians who play critical role in the health system. We hope to augment our partnership with the government and associations like the Meghalaya Diabetes Association to build stronger and informed health systems at the community level. We are looking forward to expand these initiatives in Meghalaya with the support from Govt. of Meghalaya.”



About Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI)

The Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) is committed to working towards a healthier India. PHFI is helping to build public health institutional capacity in India, through interdisciplinary and health system connected education and training, policy and programme relevant research, evidence based & equity promoting policy development, people empowering health communication & advocacy for prioritised health causes. Established in 2006 as a public private initiative, PHFI is an independent foundation headquartered in New Delhi and its constituent Indian Institutes of Public Health (IIPH) set up by PHFI have a presence in Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Delhi NCR, Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha). The Foundation is managed by an empowered governing board comprising senior government officials, eminent Indian and international academic and scientific leaders, civil society representatives and corporate leaders.



For more information, please visit www.phfi.org.



For more details on the Courses in Chronic Conditions, please visit https://phfi.org/the-work/research/capacity-building-for-chronic-conditions/.



About Meghalaya Diabetes Association

Meghalaya Diabetes Association’s aim and objective are updating knowledge and skills of all members and fellow medical professionals, to spread awareness about Diabetes and other non-communicable diseases to the people of Meghalaya and to assist other members in their services for the community. This association will also involve certified doctor from CCEBDM to continue the process of learning under leadership of CCEBDM faculty Dr. Daljit Singh Sethi for evidence based management of diabetic patient in Meghalaya State.

