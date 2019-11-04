HOTELS names 2019 Hotelier of the World award winners

by businesswireindia.com

The readers of HOTELS, a B2B media brand covering the global hotel industry, have chosen Nakul Anand, executive director of ITC Ltd., Kolkata, India, and Edward Staros, vice president and managing director, The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples, Florida, as the 2019 Hotelier of the World award winners.

HOTELS print and online readers voted for nominees in both the corporate and independent hotelier categories based on criteria that include how the nominees have defined standards of service; achieved operational excellence and outstanding performance; creativity in management; and how much they have done for the greater good of the global hotel business as well as inside the communities in which they serve.

“What this year’s winners have in common is earnest belief that adding value, creating metrics and passing their knowledge forward are of the utmost importance,” said Jeff Weinstein, editor-in-chief of HOTELS. “Call them old-school values, but they stand up today and have proven to be successful quotients for Anand and Staros to deliver on all of our award criteria and the bottom lines for their organizations.”

Now in its 39th year, the Hotelier of the World award winners are profiled in the November issue of HOTELS. Anand, winner of the corporate award, was nominated by past winners and advisers to HOTELS along with nominees Tim and Kit Kemp of Firmdale Hotels, London; Alan Fuerstman of Montage International, Laguna Beach, California; and Frank Marrenbach of The Oetker Collection, Baden-Baden, Germany.

Independent winner Staros was nominated along with contemporaries Laurence Geller, Geller Capital Partners, Chicago; Olga Petroni of the Alvear Palace Hotel, Buenos Aires; and Nathalie Seiler-Hayez, Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne, Switzerland.

About:

Published by MTG Media Group in Chicago, Ill., HOTELS is a media brand serving the global hospitality industry and provides relevant content and perspectives to hotel senior management, owners and operators and other management in 165 countries. HOTELS covers the deals, disruption and day-to-day details of the global hospitality industry and personifies the art and passion of the hospitality industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005063/en/

Source: Businesswire