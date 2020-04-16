HPE-Aruba Leads in India Enterprise WLAN Market in CY19

by businesswireindia.com

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, emerged leader in India Enterprise WLAN market in CY19. According to the recent release by IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Wireless LAN Tracker 4Q19, HPE-Aruba continued to be the market leader for the fourth consecutive quarter in the India WLAN segment during 4Q19 based on vendor revenue. HPE-Aruba leads the overall India WLAN market with 19.2% market share in 4Q19, when further curated to only Enterprise class WLAN in India, HPE-Aruba leads the stack with 33% market share in 4Q19.



Overall in CY19 with market share of 34.4% in 1Q19, 32% in 2Q19, 32.8% in 3Q19 and 33% in 4Q19, HPE-Aruba has emerged as the new market leader in the Enterprise class WLAN market in India.



Commenting on the recognition, Aruba’s APJ VP, Steve Wood, said, “At Aruba, our focus is on helping our customers navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape while contending with the growing issue of connecting and securing IoT devices. The flexibility of our WLAN portfolio which include on-premises and robust cloud-based management, a tightly-integrated switching platform, secure connectivity and AI-powered analytics appeal to a broad spectrum of the market from large enterprises to mid-size businesses. This has helped us to remain as a market leader in a competitive and challenging sector.”



According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Wireless LAN Tracker 4Q19 press release, the Indian WLAN market during 4Q19 stood at USD 56.7 million (by Vendor Revenue). The enterprise-class deployments had a marginal growth of 0.6% during 4Q19.

Source: Businesswire