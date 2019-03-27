UK’s hottest rising pop star and one of 2019's BBC Radio 1 Brit List artist, HRVY is to embark on the first European tour for the year. However, after a few busy months in the studio and working on new material, March is the month where fans can enjoy all of HRVY glory at his live shows all over Europe. HRVY released his new single, “Told You So” on 15th March. 'Told You So' is an unstoppable and unforgettable slice of dance pop, featuring piano chords and smooth synth riffs, all wrapped up in HRVY's dreamy vocals.

HRVY – Told You So

HRVY a rising global star at just the age of 20 has over 4.1 million Instagram followers, over 2 million YouTube subscribers and more than 500 million combined streams to his name.HRYV's recent single 'I Wish You Were Here' was a UK airplay hit playlisted by Radio 1 and Capital FM. It offered the perfect introduction to HRVY's cool, concise pop sound and was a worthy follow-up to his 2017 smash 'Personal', which has now amassed more than 250m streams. Last summer, he joined huge dance producer Jonas Blue on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball. He also teamed up with Cuban-American rising star Malu Trevejo for the bilingual bop 'Hasta Luego', which became a No.1 hit in nine markets worldwide.