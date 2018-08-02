HSIL Launches Hindware Calisto Water Purifier in an Exclusive Strategic Alliance With Flipkart

an enhancement of a relationship founded on similar values.”

“Over the last few years, customers have shown a great appetite for improved technological products, owing to ever rising health concerns relating to water consumption. This is further validated by the growth of this segment which is in the range of 300% in the last one year. Building on our selection, we are happy to partner with Hindware to launch Calisto, their latest range of water purifiers that is a combination of latest technology a 6 step purification procedure along with great pricing, making it an easy purchase. We are positive this will be well received by consumers who are looking for a smart and an affordable product.”

, makers of the iconic Sanitaryware brand Hindware, today announced their strategic alliance with e-commerce major, to launch their latest brand of home appliancesAs part of this exclusive tie-up, Hindware Calisto water purifier will be the first product to debut under the new brand. The product will offer an amalgamation of latest technology and stylishly designed products to the discerning Flipkart customers.Priced at INR 14,990, Hindware Calisto water purifier for a limited period will be available to consumers at a special offer price of Rs. 8,199. Hindware Calisto water purifier will be a Best in Class RO+UV+UF water purifier present in the Indian market. Its six stage water purification technology is capable of removing all kinds of impurities. The model is equipped with features such as 7 litre storage tank, TDS removal up to 1800 PPM, indicators for tank full, purification and power, world class components, amongst others. Going forward, the brand will also be introducing other new product categories under Hindware Calisto., “At Hindware, customer centric innovation lies at the core of our brand promise and this product pivots around this very approach. We are extremely excited to launch it exclusively in partnership with Flipkart. It is a natural progression to our business, owing to the boom in the e-commerce industry. Furthermore, Flipkart’s understanding of the landscape, wide reach and quest for excellency in terms of customer experience, makes this partnershipThe product will be exclusively sold on Flipkart India from August 02, 2018. Hindware has a strong and robust After Sales Service network spread across 800+ cities in India.