25 Jul 2018, Edition - 1107, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • EPFO releases latest data that suggests that 44.75 lakh jobs were created from September 2017 till May 2018
  • Railway Minister granted sanction to prosecute officials involved in Lalu Prasad Yadav Chanakya hotel tender case
  • 2 Kerala cops have been awarded death sentence over the custodial death of a 13 year old
  • Posterboy of the Patidar community Hardik Patel has been held guilty by a Gujarat court in a rioting case pertaining to 2015
  • JUST IN: Lingayat have called for North Karnataka bandh on July 31st, demanding separate state
  • Massive TIMES NOW impact: Indigo grounds A320 Neo aircraft, takes action after engine failure reports
  • J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF guard post in Pulwama
  • More Congress to raise Mehul Choksi’s issue in the parliament
  • CBI writes to Antigua seeking information on Mehul Choksi
  • A blast took place in Quetta in Pakistan’s Balochistan province as voting progressed in the General Elections 2018
HTTPS.IN and Comodo Warmly Welcome Google Chrome Version 68

by businesswireindia.com

July 25, 2018

Business Wire India

The much-awaited July 2018 launch of Google Chrome version 68 makes it mandatory for every website to begin with https or face being marked as 'NOT SECURE'.

Studies have proved that websites which demonstrate security with an https:// prefix attract a larger audience and enhanced business. While those, who will be marked as 'NOT SECURE' face degradation in Google search results and customer confidence.
 

In anticipation of the rush to go https by buying and installing an SSL certificate, https://www.HTTPS.IN is offering a 2-year validity SSL certificate subscription, for the price of a 1-year SSL certificate subscription. This is to encourage everyone to be compliant with the upcoming Google Chrome 68 release.
 

This offer is available for a single domain, wildcard and EV SSL variants of the Comodo Positive SSL range. Superior technical support for enrollment and installation of SSL & code signing certificates is offered by HTTPS.IN free of cost.

Launched in Jan 2017, www.https.in is fully geared for the Google Chrome 68 launch. HTTPS.IN offers website owners, a simple method to choose, buy and install SSL and code signing certificates, Adweb technologies Pvt Ltd owns and operates HTTPS.IN, which is India’s 1st e-commerce portal for website security products.


Source: Businesswire

