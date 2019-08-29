Huawei is One of the Top Three Indian Mobile Brands: Findings by Numr Research

The survey was conducted online among the SEC A1 residents of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Ahmedabad

More than 500 respondents between 25 and 60 years of age vouched for Huawei

Huawei is among the top three Indian mobile brands as per NPS or Net Promoter Score, says a survey conducted by Numr Research, a market research firm. Numr survey unveiled the NPS or Net Promoter Score for various smartphone brands in India. Net Promoter Score, popularly known as NPS, is a metric for calculating customer satisfaction and loyalty towards a particular brand.

Thus, a higher NPS score means that consumers are highly satisfied with the brand and will readily suggest their peers to buy the same product.

Numr Research’s survey also uncovered certain interesting habits of Indian smartphone users. As per the findings, 52% people reported that they currently own only 1 smartphone whereas 42% reported that they have 2. Another 5% reported having 3 personal smartphones while 1% claimed that they have 4 and/or more. As per the reports, more than 161 million smartphones were sold in India in 2018. When asked how many minutes they usually spend on various smartphone activities, people reported the following:

They spend over an hour each on Online Shopping (64 min), Social Media (67 min), and watching movies/ videos (69 min)

On an average, people spend 56 min on phone calls and video calls every day

43 minutes are spent listening to music daily

Texting (Messengers and WhatsApp) occupy another 41 minutes on average

People reported that they also spend around 30 minutes every day reading articles or online news on their smartphones

Today, Huawei is one of the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world, thanks to relevant customer centric technology innovation that the brand firmly stands for. The company sold over 200 million smartphones in 2018, replacing Apple and riveting a name for itself in the industry. Huawei also shipped 100 million devices by the end of May, thus reaching the 100 million mark faster than it did last year, as per a report by IDC.

Huawei has also managed to mark a new 3-month sales record with its new P30 series, reaching 10 million sales in a mere 85 days, which incidentally is two months faster than the P20 series, from last year. Not only the P30 series, the Huawei Watch GT also broke all sales records having sold over 2 million units since its launch in October last year, making it the all time popular Huawei smartwatch.

India is currently the second largest smartphone market, only behind China. Also, the smartphone industry in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% between the years 2017-2025.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.