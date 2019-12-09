Huawei P30 Pro gets Crowned the Best Android Flagship of 2019 – Digit Zero 1 Awards

The Digit Zero 1 Awards recognize the best performing gadgets of the year

Huawei P30 Pro comes up on top as the winner in the category of Best Performing Premium Android Smartphone

Huawei P30 Pro has won the Digit Zero 1 Award for the year 2019 in the category of Best Performing Premium Android Smartphone. The Digit Zero 1 Awards ceremony was held in the presence of approximately 150 Digit Squad members. Digit Squad is a community of 6000+ technology micro-influencers and enthusiasts across India who represent the ever growing Digit community.

The Huawei P30 Pro was an undeniably strong contender for the best premium smartphone award, and based on Digit’s testing, did emerge as the winner. An area where the Huawei P30 Pro gains serious points is in the camera department, thanks to the RYYB sensor and the 5x telephoto lens which allows users to shoot farther than ever before.

The award comes at an opportune time for Huawei, with the Huawei P30 series achieving over 17 million in sales and Huawei Consumer Business Group being the only one of the top five global smartphone vendors to achieve double-digit growth in the sales in Q3, 2019. The company sold 65.8 million smartphones, which is an increase of 26 per cent, year over year.

Mr. Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India said, “The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the most celebrated smartphones globally, having received several accolades for photography and performance this year. We are committed towards creating products that add value to the lives of our consumers and this recognition is another testament to our pursuit for excellence.”

About Digit Zero 1 Awards

With a legacy of over 18 years, the Digit Zero 1 Awards are recognised as the industry’s only performance-based awards. Digit has been rewarding brands for putting in years of research in product development and introducing performance-driven products for their audience. All these products are made to pass through a rigorous test process and compete with competitor brands in the same category. The winner in each category is announced on the basis of its total score after the complete performance analysis. The test process for Zero 1 Awards doesn't consider scores for features, price, or design.

“The Premium Android smartphone segment was a close contest, Huawei P30 Pro emerged as the winner on the basis of its superior camera performance and excellent battery life,” adds Soham Raninga, Chief Editor at Digit.

“The large, 1/1.7-inch, RYYB sensor on the Huawei P30 Pro camera offers excellent image quality across the spectrum,” adds Swapnil Mathur, Reviews Editor at Digit.

