Hudson Valley Wireless Deploys Mavenir’s Cloud-Native LTE vEPC

by businesswireindia.com

Hudson Valley Wireless (“HVW”) has selected and deployed Mavenir’s cloud-native LTE vEPC to support their recent project. HVW has formed official Public-Private Partnerships (P3) with local governments and works with State and Federal government to secure grant funding and deploy network in unserved and underserved communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005212/en/

"We selected Mavenir as a Trusted Provider to ensure that we would have a seamless path to 5G Core while decreasing total cost of ownership,” said Jason Guzzo, General Manager, HVW.

“Mavenir’s cloud-native virtualized packet core solution is uniquely positioned to address the needs of service providers like Hudson Valley Wireless. The same solution gracefully scales to handle millions of subscribers and 100s of Gbps of data,” said Ashok Khuntia, EVP and GM, Packet Computing at Mavenir. “Designed from the ground up for cloud-native environments, it provides a low cost of ownership.”

HVW currently provides fixed wireless internet access covering over 3,500 square miles. The network passes over 200,000 homes, 8,500 businesses and 450 Anchor Institutions.

Mavenir’s vEPC with MME, SAEGW and HSS is now in commercial deployment enabling HVW to increase adoption. Features include:

Reduces infrastructure deployment cost with a microservice-based modular architecture, allowing throughput, transaction, and session capacity to be added independently

Optimizes resource usage and increases business agility through on-demand scalability

Provides granular scalability across various functions, preventing overprovisioning and allowing operators to grow at market speed

Leverages horizontal and vertical scaling options to support traffic handling capability for any event

Provides a flexible NFV and SDN-based framework that delivers control plane and user plane separation

Supports low-latency use cases by placing the user plane at the network edge

Enables rich application integration using built-in data correlation and streaming capabilities

Runs in private cloud, i.e. data centers hosted by HVW today, and is fully capable of being implemented on public cloud

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction,revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.

Mavenir, the M logo, and CloudRange are trademarks owned by Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 Mavenir Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005212/en/

Source: Businesswire