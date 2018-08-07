Hyderabad Ballers Team in Action

Team Hyderabad Ballers celebrated their victory over Goa Snipers and Jaipur Regals in the last round held in Chennai with a success party in their hometown. The ambience was charged with laughter and excitement. Spotted at the party were city’s socialites and the whole team of Hyderabad Ballers.

Team Hyderabad Ballers

While interacting with media, the 33-year-old Arvind Krishna said, “Eban is planning to start an academy in India and soon we will be working on franchise model. Also, we are going to be collaborating and working on a basketball centric movie, where Eban and I (Arvind) will perform in lead role. We are working on the script and the plot will be mainly based on how much struggle a player has to face in his/her entire life span. Media is very powerful in taking the message to the masses and we request the media to kindly help create and spread awareness regarding the sport and format and our team.” But the key factor to shine in the 3BL format is to strategise quickly feels this shooting guard position player, who’s also a Tollywood actor. He further said that he's finally going to be able to cater his time towards his two passions – Basketball and Films. He's coming back to films also shortly.

Elaborating about the game and the experience, 30-year-old Rohith Lokareddy, an entrepreneur and a power forward player of the Hyderabad Ballers team, says, “I have been representing Telangana at various All-India tournaments, but with this format, it will be easier to take the game to the masses. Hyderabad Ballers is a great team, we all have great fun together & that’s what builds up strong bond together.” He adds, “Even though I have been playing for the past 14 years, this format gives me the opportunity to balance both my passion and profession, providing me with an ideal gateway to live my life.”

Like any other team sport, in 3BL too, the chemistry and coordination between the players is the key to success. Eban Hyams of Indian origin living in Australia, an entertainer and the captain of the Hyderabad Ballers team, says, “I feel really great coming back to Hyderabad. Basketball not only gives you confidence but also keeps you fit and healthy. I’m 37 years old & still feel like 26 year old guy. Hyderabad Ballers team is very talented and its chemistry and coordination are growing.”

Further, the team is heading up for another match this week with Bangalore Machas and is all set for victory. The top two teams from 3x3BL will play in the FIBA world masters in Hyderabad on September 22-23. The format is also recognized as an Olympic sport and will introduced at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

About Hyderabad Ballers

Team Hyderabad Ballers compete in 3BL- 3×3 Pro Basketball League, FIBA endorsed with exclusive rights over the Indian sub-continent. The team consists of players like Arvind Krishna, Rohith Lokareddy, Eban Hyams, Abhishek John, Aaditya Vikram Singh, Safhalya Patra. Eban Hyams is the team captain. The team is doing well in the inaugural season of 3BL. Also, the ballers are actively visiting schools and colleges in Hyderabad currently to spread the love for basketball.