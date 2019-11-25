Hyundai Motor India Foundation Announces the Winners of the First Edition of H-Social Creator

by businesswireindia.com

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, today announced the winner of

Commenting on the initiative,

Mr. S.S.Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “We are glad to host the first edition of ‘H-Social Creator’ in India. India is a repository of young and innovativbe minds. With such young and brilliant social minds the future of India is very bright. India is at a juncture wherein social inclusion and economic progress goes hand-in-hand. Today’s youth are the ‘Future Torch Bearers’.

We are committed to promote social innovation and hope ‘H-Social Creator Awards’ continues to spark youth to find innovative solutions that drive transformative change and serve communities.”

Mr. Kim further added: “I would like to congratulate the winner of the final and all the participants and finalist alike. On behalf of Hyundai Motor India Foundation, I take this opportunity to emphasise that we are committed to the spirit of think, create and resolve. I am sure that the ‘H-Social Creator’ program will be able to inculcate the same spirit amongst the youth of the country.”

HMIF created the ‘H-Social Creator’ as a platform to encourage the millennials to find solutions for problems affecting society. With over 1,400 registrations received from educational and technical institutions. In its first edition, the entries submitted by the students (age group 17 years and above) giving solutions on waste management, road safety, electric mobility and rising problem of pollution.

The shortlisting and screening was done on the basis of complexity and application of the ideas. Subject matter experts selected the ten finalists based on the criteria of

, sustainability, and more importantly the social impact. To refine and help the final ten participants, all of them were mentored by industry experts. To culminate and choose the best social idea out of ten big ideas, an

H-Social Creator’

, a social innovator CSR program for Indian youth. The ‘H-Social Creator Program’ was first instituted by Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea in 2015.

H-Social Creator is industry’s first youth contact program to build social innovators and future thinkers. The platform acknowledges India’s H-Social Creator – a Graduate or a Post

Graduate student who develops a novel idea based on any of these three categories namely road safety, environment and clean India.

The finalist and the categories were:

Institute Name of candidate Idea/sector/field Kurukshetra University, Haryana Shubham Sharma Road Safety Rashtriya Vidyapeeth College, Bengaluru Abhishek Pattanshetti Amey Dandgalkar 2 safe wheels – Anti Skid Mechanisms: Automobile Amity University, Noida Shivam Kaushik Automatic Accident Detection: Automobile Akhilandeswari Women’s College, Chennai Tamil Selvi Headlight intensity control using sensor: Automobile Sastra Deemed University, Chennai Ashish Chinnari Sarath Chandra Vajrala Single Spin Mono Wheel Sethu Institute of Technology, Chennai N Sivakumar Drum Composting System International Institute of Information Technology-IIIT, Pune Aryan K Ninad Shagadkar Wet & Dry Waste Segregator: Environment Government Engineering College, Raipur Himanshu Sahu Satyam Sinha Credible and sustainable way of electric vehicle and its infrastructure technology

Universal Business School, Mumbai Sarvesh Srivastava Paper Saving app – D-Pariksha Universal Business School, Mumbai Vinika Sharma Alcohol Analyzer to save lives: Automobile

The final jury members were:

Name Designation 1. Mr. Rana Som Former CMD, NMDC and Hindustan Copper Ltd.; Chairman, PSU CSR Committee 2. Subir Gupta Founder Partner, Sustainability Advisor; Former CEO, ERM India 3. Deepak Kumar Swain MD & Country Head, Kongsberg Digital India

The 'H-Social Creator' is a social innovation program instituted to felicitate young minds who can deliver simple yet big innovations in areas of innovation. Ms. Tamil Selvi impressed the jury members with her innovative idea of reducing the intensity of headlight of a car (from opposite direction), which otherwise is blinding and causes accidents. Similarly, Mr. N Sivamumar's idea of making compost from the waste produced in households, restaurants, malls etc. won applauds from the jury members. An independent panel of distinguished jury selected the final winner.