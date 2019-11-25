25 Nov 2019, Edition - 1595, Monday
Hyundai Motor India Foundation Announces the Winners of the First Edition of H-Social Creator
by businesswireindia.com
November 25, 2019
Business Wire India Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, today announced the winner of H-Social Creator’.
The ‘H-Social Creator’ is a social innovation program instituted to felicitate young minds who can deliver simple yet big innovations in areas of road safety, environment and clean India
.
Miss.Tamil Selvi and Mr. N Sivakumar from Akhilandeswari Women’s College, Chennai and Sethu Institute of Technology, Chennai jointly won the 1st H-Social Creator Of The Year Award for their innovative ideas that may bring social change of headlight intensity control using sensor and idea of drum composting system respectively.
Ms. Tamil Selvi impressed the jury members with her innovative idea of reducing the intensity of headlight of a car (from opposite direction), which otherwise is blinding and causes accidents. Similarly, Mr. N Sivamumar’s idea of making compost from the waste produced in households, restaurants, malls etc. won applauds from the jury members.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. S.S.Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “We are glad to host the first edition of ‘H-Social Creator’ in India. India is a repository of young and innovativbe minds. With such young and brilliant social minds the future of India is very bright. India is at a juncture wherein social inclusion and economic progress goes hand-in-hand. Today’s youth are the ‘Future Torch Bearers’. We are committed to promote social innovation and hope ‘H-Social Creator Awards’ continues to spark youth to find innovative solutions that drive transformative change and serve communities.”
Mr. Kim further added: “I would like to congratulate the winner of the final and all the participants and finalist alike. On behalf of Hyundai Motor India Foundation, I take this opportunity to emphasise that we are committed to the spirit of think, create and resolve. I am sure that the ‘H-Social Creator’ program will be able to inculcate the same spirit amongst the youth of the country.”
HMIF created the ‘H-Social Creator’ as a platform to encourage the millennials to find solutions for problems affecting society. With over 1,400 registrations received from educational and technical institutions. In its first edition, the entries submitted by the students (age group 17 years and above) giving solutions on waste management, road safety, electric mobility and rising problem of pollution.
The shortlisting and screening was done on the basis of complexity and application of the ideas. Subject matter experts selected the ten finalists based on the criteria of
innovation, sustainability, and more importantly the social impact. To refine and help the final ten participants, all of them were mentored by industry experts. To culminate and choose the best social idea out of ten big ideas, an
independent panel of distinguished jury selected the final winner.
About H-Social Creator
H-Social Creator’, a social innovator CSR program for Indian youth. The ‘H-Social Creator Program’ was first instituted by Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea in 2015.
H-Social Creator is industry’s first youth contact program to build social innovators and future thinkers. The platform acknowledges India’s H-Social Creator – a Graduate or a Post
Graduate student who develops a novel idea based on any of these three categories namely road safety, environment and clean India.
The finalist and the categories were:
The final jury members were:
|
|Institute
|Name of candidate
|Idea/sector/field
|
-
|Kurukshetra University, Haryana
|
- Shubham Sharma
|Road Safety
|
-
|Rashtriya Vidyapeeth College, Bengaluru
|
- Abhishek Pattanshetti
- Amey Dandgalkar
| 2 safe wheels – Anti Skid Mechanisms: Automobile
|
-
|Amity University, Noida
|
- Shivam Kaushik
|Automatic Accident Detection: Automobile
|
-
|Akhilandeswari Women’s College, Chennai
|
- Tamil Selvi
|Headlight intensity control using sensor: Automobile
|
-
|Sastra Deemed University, Chennai
|
- Ashish Chinnari
- Sarath Chandra Vajrala
|Single Spin Mono Wheel
|
-
|Sethu Institute of Technology, Chennai
|
- N Sivakumar
|Drum Composting System
|
-
|International Institute of Information Technology-IIIT, Pune
|
- Aryan K
- Ninad Shagadkar
|Wet & Dry Waste Segregator: Environment
|
-
|Government Engineering College, Raipur
|
- Himanshu Sahu
- Satyam Sinha
|Credible and sustainable way of electric vehicle and its infrastructure technology
|
-
|Universal Business School, Mumbai
|
- Sarvesh Srivastava
|Paper Saving app – D-Pariksha
|
-
|Universal Business School, Mumbai
|
- Vinika Sharma
|Alcohol Analyzer to save lives: Automobile
|
|Name
|Designation
|1.
| Mr. Rana Som
|Former CMD, NMDC and Hindustan Copper Ltd.; Chairman, PSU CSR Committee
|2.
| Subir Gupta
| Founder Partner, Sustainability Advisor; Former CEO, ERM India
|3.
| Deepak Kumar Swain
|MD & Country Head, Kongsberg Digital India
Source: Businesswire