Hyundai Motor India Foundation Ramps-Up Initiatives to Support India’s Fight Against COVID-19

Contribution towards the PM CARES Fund

Contribution towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

Provide Advanced and Precise COVID-19 Diagnostic kits imported from South Korea

HMIL to join hands with local manufacturer to enhance the production of ventilators to meet growing demand in Tamil Nadu and other states

In-house development of a prototype ventilator: already submitted to Government of Tamil Nadu for consideration

Provide protective and patient care equipment/ materials to various states

HMIL will provide daily necessary food material in the form of dry ration to needy people in coordination with local Government.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has extended its spectrum of CSR initiatives in support of India’s fight against COVID-19. In its endeavour to provide assistance to the Central and State governments, Hyundai will not only contribute towards different Relief Funds but is also prepping to provide the Indian Medical Fraternity with much needed protective and patient care equipment.“In these challenging times, our Global Vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, holds us firmly rooted to core values of community service. Hyundai is committed to support India in this fight against the COVID-19 crisis and we are advancing our CSR initiatives that are aimed at enhancing support and care of society & communities.”Hyundai will undertake CSR initiatives such as:Hyundai has also announced initiatives to support customers in these challenging times. Customers who were unable to avail vehicle’s Warranty/Extended Warranty/Free Service due to Health Emergency or Dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of 2 months. Customers (Doctors/Police/Bankers etc) who are in essential services are already being given Road Side Assistance by Allianz Partner/Dealers, in case of any emergency.