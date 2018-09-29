IamHere App Helps you Discover NGOs and Gets you Connect with Causes

Joy is the only thing that gets multiplied when it is shared. Bangalore based Hyperlocal Social Marketplace app, IamHere is going Pan India during Daan Utsav, the Joy of Giving Week, celebrated from the 2nd to 8th of October every year. In partnership with GuideStar India, India’s largest and most reliable NGO information repository, the NASSCOM-incubated startup, IamHere will now host 8700+ NGOs in the country on its App. This launch will enable people looking to make a positive change in society, get connected with NGOs nearby serving a range of causes, and chat and interact with them via the IamHere App. All the required information about the NGO such as the causes supported, the events being organised and their current campaigns, is just a tap away. Willing individuals can participate as volunteers or make material contributions. Money donations are also enabled on the app with Guidestar India certified NGOs, through integration with Danamojo and GivNow. People participating in social campaigns can now visit NGOs and gather first-hand understanding of some of the toughest challenges NGOs address. They will be able to meet and interact with the people they are sponsoring or helping out. NGOs can also start engaging local audience, share stories, invite people for events, get volunteers during campaigns, and the list goes on. For instance, IamHere is partnering with Goonj to boost their pan-India collection drive during DaanUtsav. Their 100+ collection centres and the live DaanUtsav trucks will be available on the IamHere app.

As Pushpa Aman Singh, Founder and CEO of GuideStar India rightly puts, “We have always wanted to make it easy for people to find and connect with NGOs. People will share their resources and time much more, if they could see NGOs nearby, like cars on the Uber app or restaurants on Google maps. When we saw IamHere, we knew it could be the start of a revolution in the social sector.” Naren Kumar, Co-founder & CEO of IamHere says, “Through IamHere, we wanted to use technology to create a social impact. We started a social experiment by bringing hobbies, interests and small businesses on to mainstream search and connecting people within their neighbourhoods. With the GuideStar partnership, we are taking this to proportions that we cannot fathom right now, as this is the first time something of this magnitude is being tried across the globe.” Launched in December 2017, Bangalore based hyperlocal social marketplace for Business, Interest and Hobby, IamHere, solves the problem of hyperlocal discovery and collaboration by putting people and businesses on maps. It uses location as a platform for people having similar interests or looking to connect with businesses and professionals in their area. IamHere is enabling a crowd-sourced, community-controlled, free global marketplace.

GuideStar India (GSI) is India’s largest and most reliable NGO information repository. Through www.guidestarindia.org, it makes available civil society information that advances transparency, enables better decision making and encourages charitable giving. It has 8700+ verified NGOs and 1500+ certified NGOs after thorough due diligence for transparency, public accountability and legal & financial compliance. GuideStar is the anchor for Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving celebrated in over 150 countries. #GivingTuesdayIndia is celebrated every year as part of #DaanUtsav on the Tuesday between Oct 2 and 8.