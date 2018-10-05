IamHere Promotes Joy of Giving this DaanUtsav with The India Goodness Hunt

NASSCOM-incubated startup IamHere is running its GivingTuesday India campaign this DaanUtsav, celebrated each year from the 2nd to 8th of October. Partnering with GuideStar India, IamHere now hosts 8700+ verified NGOs, the largest aggregation of Civil Society Organizations in the country. People can find, interact and donate their time, money, resources and goodwill to NGOs in their city, all on the fingertips of a mobile app. To mark the 10th anniversary of DaanUtsav, IamHere in association with The Better India, is organizing The India Goodness Hunt. This campaign aims to benefit 1 lakh underprivileged children in need. The contest will be run solely on online platforms across 10 cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Jaipur.

IamHere – The India Goodness Hunt

Here is how you can do your bit to spread the joy. In “The Digital Treasure Hunt”, each city will have a set of 10 questions directed to 10 NGOs in their respective city. Questions are floated on http://bit.ly/2xRACEf. All you have to do is get on to the IamHere mobile or web app and find the NGOs. A child will be sponsored a mid day meal, if you get the ten questions right. Bringing a smile on someone’s face has never been easier! You can also air your wishes to children by sending a message to IamHere through the app, the top messages will win an Amazon Kindle.

Next up is the “Visit and Make a Difference” contest which requires participants to visit any NGO in India and click a selfie in front of the name board. This selfie must then be posted on social media platforms with the hashtags #DaanUtsav #iVisitedanNGO and #GivingTuesdayIndia. Not so bad being the hashtag generation after all? For every person who completes this task between the 2nd to 8th of October, 10 underprivileged children will receive a sponsored mid day meal in his or her name. This is applicable for the first 10,000 visits, hence 1,00,000 meals will be sponsored.

To know more about the initiative and the NGOs near you, you could visit www.iamhere.mobi.

Every drop of water creates an ocean. Collective effort from society can help create a massive difference in the lives of millions. These initiatives by IamHere are fun and innovative way of encouraging people to make this festive season truly meaningful for everyone.