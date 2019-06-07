ibex Creates over 3000 New Jobs with the Addition of Three New Sites in the Philippines

by businesswireindia.com

ibex, a global leader in customer experience solutions, is expanding its presence with the opening of three new sites in the Philippines. Two of the sites are in Metro Manila and the third in Bohol, a provincial island in the Philippines. The announcement comes weeks after ibex was named Nearshore Company of the Year by Nearshore Americas based on their leadership position in nearshore regions and the explosive growth the company is currently experiencing in Jamaica and Nicaragua.

“ibex continues to define itself as the growth leader in the BPO space,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “The growth we are experiencing is the result of excellent performance, a great leadership team and most importantly a corporate culture where employees are valued and engaged. This has enabled us to win marquee new clients while growing market share with our current clients.”

ibex anticipates hiring 3,000 employees across the three locations. The company already has three sites in Metro Manila and one in Davao. This will bring the total number of ibex employees to over 10,000 in the Philippines.

“The three new sites are the result of rapid client growth,” continued Dechant. “One of the Metro Manila locations will be a mega-site for one of our largest clients and the other will be the location for the additional clients we have recently won. The third site in Bohol, gives us the opportunity to be the first call center to locate in the region. Given the high education level of the labor pool, a world class client, exceptional government support and a new international airport, ibex is confident about growing the BPO industry in this new, important region.”

The Alabang site will open mid-June and is part of Metro Manila and south of the city. Once a farming district, it is now a bustling commercial center. Bohol will launch in early August. Bohol is located in the Central Visayas region, consisting of the main island and 75 surrounding minor islands. The third location Cyberpark is in a district called Cubao in Quezon City, part of the province of Luzon in Metro Manila and will be operational by late August.

About ibex

ibex is a privately held technology and customer engagement company specializing in helping global brands add, engage, and keep customers. With CLX, the Customer Lifecycle Experience suite, ibex offers advanced digital marketing technology, a 26-site worldwide BPO network, and omnichannel CX platforms to help clients accelerate growth, decrease costs, and motivate valuable brand assets anywhere along the customer lifecycle. ibex is headquartered in Washington, DC, and currently has 19,000+ employees.

