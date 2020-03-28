IBF Members Offer 4 Pay Channels Sony Pal, Star Utsav, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey Free to Viewers for Next Two Months

by businesswireindia.com

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) stands firmly with the Government of India in its fight against COVID-19 outbreak.While the constituents of the IBF face significant uncertainties, given the impact on Advertising revenue for the industry due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we stand together to support the Government’s effort to help people in these difficult times. As there is a state of lockdown in the country and the Government has urged the people to maintain 'social distancing' and stay at home, four major broadcasting networks have come forward and decided to waive off all tariffs and charges for four channels for a period of two months.Sony run Sony Pal, Star India run Star Utsav, Zee TV operated Zee Anmol and Viacom18’s Colors bouquet channel Colors Rishtey will be available to all viewers across the country for a period of two months free of charge on all DTH and cable networks. The broadcasting fraternity feels that this will provide people who are restricted to their homes, wholesome entertainment and invigorating content and will help provide relief during the period of lockdown.Source: Businesswire