IBF Saddened by the Untimely Demise of Shri Arun Jaitley

by businesswireindia.com

IBF (Indian Broadcasting Foundation), India’s apex body of television broadcasters is shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, former Finance Minister and MP. IBF President, NP Singh has expressed profound grief and sorrow on his death and called the loss to the country 'irreparable'. NP Singh adds that, “He will be remembered as a statesman and parliamentarian par excellence and a champion of free speech. We are deeply saddened by his sudden demise.”IBF salutes the statesmanship of Shri Arun Jaitley and acknowledges his immense contribution to the industry when he held the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting portfolio in the Modi government.IBF believes that the vacuum caused by Shri Jaitley's death will be hard to fill and expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.Source: Businesswire