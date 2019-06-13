IBSA and Alma Announce Launch of Strategic Partnership at WDC 2019

by businesswireindia.com

The basis of their agreement is the desire to promote a new approach to aesthetic medicine and to be understood as a path orientated towards improving people’s well-being.

It is estimated that the aesthetic medicine market will be worth $26.5 billion over 5 years.

The demand for injectable procedures is increasing to the detriment of surgical procedures (+ 25% by 2020)

At the 24th Dermatology World Congress, held in Milan from 9 to 15 June, IBSA, a market leader in hyaluronic acid products, and Alma, a market leader in energy-based solutions for surgery, aesthetic medicine and beauty, announced the agreement of strategic partnership in which they aim to promote a new approach to aesthetic medicine, which is no longer thought of as a series of one-shot interventions, but as a path aimed at well-being and maintaining the tissues involved in the ageing process.

The guest of honour of the partnership presentation event was Prof. Giovanni Pellacani, President of WCD 2019 and Director of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia: "It is estimated that the global aesthetic medicine market will be worth approximately $26.5 billion by 2024, compared to $10.1 billion in 2016. The demand for non-surgical procedures, in particular injectables, has increased and 33% of healthcare professionals think that this demand will increase by more than 25% over the next year. The partnership between IBSA and Alma is an interesting response to these new demands, specifically because it combines IBSA's hyaluronic acid-based solutions with Alma's energy-based solutions. To validate this new approach, a clinical study will start in September at the University of Modena and Reggio-Emilia."

IBSA and Alma are among the world leaders in their respective sectors and have developed new-generation technologies over time in the field of dermo-aesthetics, which can now offer synergies for promoting the cell regeneration process. Thanks to intense research and development operations, the use of patented technologies and modern production processes, IBSA produces "ultrapure” hyaluronic acid that is noted for its high level of purity, with different formulations based on the use of hyaluronic acid chains with different molecular weights, which perform different actions in the surrounding tissues.

"Thanks to its experience in the production and use of hyaluronic acid, IBSA has developed a new skin treatment that indicates a turning point in the market. This solution introduces bio-modelling, a new concept in the injectables market . “It is not a dermal filler, nor is it a skin revitaliser, but rather an injectable product based on stabilised hyaluronic acid that can restore hydration, elasticity and tone to the skin,” explains Tania Pirazzini, Licensing & BU Dermoaesthetic Director, IBSA Farmaceutici Italia, who says “The partnership with Alma Laserscomes from the sharing of a new approach to aesthetic medicine, which should be understood increasingly as a path for prevention and treatment that accompanies the patient for a number of years. The common vision we have is that of promoting a holistic, non-surgical approach, based on the integration of different regenerative methods aimed at improving people’s complete well-being. To do this, IBSA and Alma provide their cutting-edge technologies to Healthcare Professionals."

Thanks to the development of innovative energy-based solutions for surgery, aesthetic medicine and beauty, Alma is now one of the top five companies in the sector worldwide and the first in China. The company has built its success on new-generation technologies for the development of lasers devices that can be used in "combined therapies" and that can improve the results of the skin treatments. Energy-based treatments can also be used as part of larger skin-rejuvenation programmes that also include the use of injectables, as explained by Eyal Ben David, VP Global Sales, Alma Lasers International: “Recent global trends in aesthetic medicine show an increasing focus on the subject of regenerative medicine and a growing orientation towards standards of excellence that aim to obtain a "natural” end result without changing individual somatic traits. Many energy-based device treatments are part of skin rejuvenation programmes that generally also include the use of hyaluronic acid based injectables. The combined use of these treatments, which are applied according to standardised protocols, offers better and immediate results with the added advantage of being minimally invasive and not very painful for the patient. It is precisely in this effective synergy, as well as in the sharing of a new approach to aesthetic medicine, that the value of the partnership between Alma and IBSA comes from."

The clinical study conducted by the Professor Pellacani at the Dermatology Complex Department of the University of Modena and Reggio-Emilia, starting in September 2019, will aim to scientifically validate the efficacy and safety of the combined use of IBSA and Alma technologies, offering Healthcare Professionals standardised employment protocols.

IBSA

IBSA was founded in Lugano in 1945 and experienced a decisive moment in 1985, when the current management acquired the property and redefined its vision and strategy. The company has grown rapidly and expanded into international markets, while focusing on the development of special technologies: today it is present with its products in over 80 countries on 5 continents. Currently, IBSA holds 65 exclusive registered patents, while various others are under development. The Group's research and development operations focus on new-generation technologies and on the development of innovative, cost-effective delivery systems that can respond to important unmet needs in the field of medicine, in order to improve people's quality of life.

IBSA operates in 9 main therapeutic areas: Cardiometabolic, Dermatology, Dermoaesthetics, Endocrinology, Reproductive Medicine, Osteoarticular, Pain and Inflammation, Respiratory and Urology.

Alma

Alma is a global leader in solutions based on laser, optical, radio-frequency and ultrasound technologies for medical and aesthetic applications. Alma strongly believes in scientific progress and, since it was founded, research and development have been in the company’s DNA, and this is what it has built its success on. Thanks to major R&D investments, Alma is now able to design, produce and provide professionals with new-generation technologies that guarantee safety and quality to patients all over the world. In almost 20 years of business, Alma products and technologies have become globally recognised brands and are now considered the gold standard worldwide. Currently, Alma offers a number of solutions for aesthetic medicine (acne treatment, skin rejuvenation, fractional resurfacing, treatment of pigmented and vascular lesions, depilation, tattoo removal, definitive treatment of hyperhidrosis, etc.) and vascular surgery, plastic surgery, gynaecological surgery and ear, nose and throat surgery.

In 2013, Fosun Pharma, a leading healthcare group in China, acquired Alma through the incorporation of the holding company "Sisram Medical." In 2017, Sisram Medical became the first Israeli business to be listed on the Hong-Kong Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005374/en/

Source: Businesswire