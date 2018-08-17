  • Download mobile app

17 Aug 2018, Edition - 1130, Friday

ICCPL, India's Leading PR Agency Posts Robust 43 Percent YoY Rise in Q1

by businesswireindia.com

August 17, 2018

Business Wire India
Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL), a leading PR agency headquartered in Delhi/NCR and with a pan India network has posted Year-on-Year (YoY) rise of 43% in revenue for June quarter.
 
The consultancy agency which also has a strong digital presence with its digital marketing agency, DigiComm Marketing Services LLP, has been the front-runner in sectors like real estate, education and healthcare.
 
ICCPL, since its inception in 2011, has been an established name in providing unique public relation strategies to realty sector and has been serving clients like Ansal Housing, Anantraj Industries, Eros Group, Gaurs Group, Mahagun India, Gulshan Homz, Pacific Group, CREDAI, AVANTA business centres, SG Estates, Signature Global, DPS Indirapuram, Khaitan Public Schools and many more. In their approximately 7 years of operation, the consulting agency has served over 100 big names and today has a strong presence in all major Indian cities which includes Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Bengaluru. The agency is also eyeing overseas expansion with its target over markets like Middle East and South Asian markets like Singapore. They also plan to expand internally and will be opening more branch offices very soon. For the expansion, the agency might also look at a franchise model to increase their footprints.
 
Dushyant Sinha, Founder Director, ICCPL Group of Companies, said, “The growth is based on our strong focus on client strategies and deliverables. Our expansion in digital marketing has also helped us a lot in our growth as digital is now the key for all marketing tools. Moreover, sectors like real estate is reviving strongly and we manage all the reputed brands hence the growth is quite evident. In coming few months we plan to focus on implementing unique ideas as we are now approaching festival season which should eventually help all our clients gain more visibility.”
Source: Businesswire

