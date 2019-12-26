Iconic Delhi Brand Shades of India Presents Exciting New Year End Collections

Premium design house, Shades of India has built a distinctive design legacy as one of India’s most creative textile companies over the last two decades in apparel, textile, jewellery, bags, and soft furnishings for homes. Founded in the early 90’s and currently led by Mandeep Nagi (Design Director) and David Housego (Chairman), the brand presents quintessentially contemporary designs combined with inspiring creative workmanship of traditional crafts.

(Clockwise) Duet Deux by Shades of India, The Gatsby by Shades of India, The Gatsby by Shades of India, Duet Deux by Shades of India



As 2020 approaches, Shades of India showcases two beautiful new collections, The Gatsby and Duet Deux.

‘The Gatsby’ is a limited-edition, capsule collection in tones of black, brown and charcoal on silk velvet, cotton, silk and chanderi, embellished with subtle beads, patchwork and crochet. Flattering silhouettes capture the mood of mystery filled winter evenings, complete with foot tapping music, food and friends.

Duet Deux is the second edition of the popular Shades Man collection. An extension of the meeting point between the eclectic and classic, it has been woven together to create something new. The pieces reflect love for handcrafted textiles for everyday luxury and classic embellishment in elegant thread work, geometric patterns and a unique take on classic silhouettes. Each design is crafted with precision and freshness for today’s man and versatility to transcend preference or age group and have a harmonious appeal. The collection includes, kurtas, shirts, semi-formal Nehru jackets to take one from day to evening, in contrasts that are well defined, yet balanced with pleasing tones and structured symmetry.

Shades of India has set trends in textiles for home décor, the uniqueness of its style lies in the texturing of fabrics, the coordination and contrasting of colours, and the inventive, unexpected use of surface treatment. It also has an interior design services division which works with architects and interior designers on the soft furnishings for an apartment, house or office space. With each product or project, Shades of India aims to adorn and bring character to a space.

About Shades of India

Building on its international reputation, in 2012, it established its own first stand-alone, flagship store at the Meharchand Market in New Delhi, described as a ‘must see’ shopping destination in Delhi by the New York Times. In 2017, it opened a second store in Gurgaon, with Mumbai (Bandra West) as the third in 2019. In addition, it has shop-in-shops in the main metropoles.

The company has won various awards at major international trade shows including the best product awards at shows in Paris and New York. Mandeep Nagi, Design Director, has thrice won the Elle Decor Design Award in India for fabric.