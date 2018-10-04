iD Fresh Food Rolls out Authentic Filter Coffee Decoction

by businesswireindia.com

Now everybody can make that perfect cup of traditional South Indian filter coffee. Funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners, Bengaluru-based iD Fresh Food has launched its authentic Filter Coffee in a bid to revolutionise the coffee industry, much like the company did with its pioneering product in the nascent idli-dosa batter market. iD Fresh is looking to clock in a revenue of Rs. 50 Cr from their Traditional Filter Coffee Decoction in the next financial year.With the launch of the Traditional Filter Coffee Decoction, iD Fresh enters thebeverage marketiD Fresh’s Traditional Filter Coffee Decoction offering is unique as it comes in the form of ready-to-use liquid (decoction) rather than the conventional powder form available in the market. The decoction is made of single origin coffee and has the right blend of coffee and chicory (80% coffee, 20% chicory), zero sugar, and no preservatives. Ardent filter-coffee lovers can get their fix anytime, anywhere – be it in the comforts of their home, office or hotel room – without having to labour through the arduous process of making the traditional coffee decoction.The product is available in 20ml and 150ml packs across retail outlets in 17 Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, among other cities. iD Fresh’s Traditional Filter Coffee Decoction will soon be available on popular e-commerce sites, such as Amazon and BigBasket, among others, making it the company’s first product to be available for delivery in all cities across India.This latest offering takes forward the company philosophy of using only natural and premium ingredients. iD Fresh’s Traditional Filter Coffee is the company’s first product to have a long shelf life (three months). However, once the pack is opened, the coffee decoction needs to be stored in a refrigerator and consumed within 10 days.Speaking on the launch of their latest product,said, “More than 12 years ago, iD Fresh launched idly and dosa batter in the liquid form, at a time when the market had the product only in the powder form. With our unique filter coffee decoction, we are ready yet again to disrupt the market and meet the hitherto unmet consumer demand for authentic filter coffee. Filter coffee consumers are coffee connoisseurs. They take pride in appreciating the nuances of good coffee. However, making that authentic, aromatic cup of South Indian filter coffee can be a time-consuming and painstaking process, which perhaps explains why not many people today attempt it at home. We, at iD Fresh, are keen to help our customers overcome this barrier by offering the perfect decoction made of the finest coffee beans. You don’t need any special equipment, skilled hands, or loads of time to make filter coffee now. With iD Fresh’s Filter Coffee Decoction we have simplified the process, such that it not only appeals to your sense of smell and taste buds, but also brings back happy nostalgia. When Indians travel abroad, we hope our coffee sachets become a companion – something to make them feel at home in a foreign land.”Since 2005, iD Fresh has produced and delivered a wide range of ready-to-cook, fresh Indian foods, including Idli and Dosa batter, Ragi Idli and Dosa batter, Rice Rava batter, Malabar Parota, Whole Wheat Parota, Whole Wheat Chapati, Natural Paneer, Natural Curd and most recently, the ‘Squeeze and Fry’ Vada Batter.iD Fresh has evolved from making batter in a 50-sqft kitchen in Bengaluru to modernising food packaging and establishing its presence across India and the UAE. The company’s USP is its 100% natural, home-made style of preparation, without the use of any chemicals, preservatives, emulsifiers, synthetic stabilizers, artificial colours, or flavours.iD Fresh Food’s Filter Coffee is priced at Rs. 10 for 20ml and Rs. 80 for 150ml packs.Source: Businesswire