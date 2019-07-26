IDBI Bank Ramps up its Talent Building Program with Manipal Global Academy of BFSI

Manipal Global Academy of BFSI (MGABFSI) and IDBI Bank Ltd. have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding for further period of two years to enroll the students for one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme. The arrangement works on the model of “Train, Recruit and Induct”. In 2019-20, MGABFSI shall train a batch of 600 candidates for IDBI Bank who shall be ‘First Day, First Hour Productive’ and be well-versed in the industry-standard protocols.

“Our partnership with IDBI Bank highlights our cutting-edge finishing school pedagogy, that has successfully skilled high potential youth, across the country to be industry-ready. Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, with its legacy and globally benchmarked offerings, is best poised to address the issue of skill gap and we are confident that this program will help our partner establish themselves as country’s most credible public sector banks with a future-ready workforce,” said Mr. Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI.

The program will be delivered in two phases. The candidates will spend the first nine months on the MGABFSI campus followed by three months at IDBI Bank’s branch where they will be provided with on the job training. The current batch consists of 158 trainees, who are in the third term of the programme.

On successful completion of the courses, the candidates will be awarded Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance awarded by MAHE, an Institute of Eminence and will be absorbed by IDBI as Assistant Manager.

For more details, you can log in to www.idbibank.in/idbi-bank-careers-current-openings.asp.

The commencement of the strategic partnership dates back to 2014. Manipal Global Academy of BFSI has received over 2000 enrolments across five batches, out of which 1860 trained candidates are actively working with IDBI Bank.

About Manipal Global Academy of BFSI

Manipal Global Academy of BFSI is a leading talent development and employee productivity solutions provider to leading Banks, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Industry. Established in 2008, we set up the Probationary Officers Program with ICICI Bank and we have trained thousands of learners of ICICI Bank through this initiative over the last 10 years. Over 45 BFSI Organizations have partnered with Manipal Global Academy of BFSI. The Academy of BFSI trains over 15000 industry professionals every year for its industry partners. Since its inception, Academy of BFSI has trained over 70,000 professionals for leading banks, financial services and insurance organizations. The Academy of BFSI has established exceptional benchmarks in enhancing the productivity by transforming talent and hence the human capital of the banks, financial services companies, and insurance companies. With over 200 industry professionals as faculty, over 5 high-quality infrastructures across Bangalore and Jaipur, the academy ensure young professionals are job-ready from day one, thus enabling our partners to address human capital challenges such as productivity and performance. Our programs address learning requirements across functions and levels and across the spectrum of BFSI organisations – Banks (public sector, private sector, small, mid and large sized), Financial Services companies and Insurance Companies (Life, General and Health).