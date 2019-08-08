IDEMIA Partners With Voiceworks to Be the First to Deliver White Label eSIM Solutions to the Dutch Market

by businesswireindia.com

eSIM is rapidly being adopted in today’s consumer devices. This evolution not only requires mobile operators to transform their networks and systems but also to adapt their business strategy and processes. They need to be prepared to manage the wave of connected devices that will flood the market and turn our world into an even more connected society. With eSIM, users can control their mobile subscriptions – both local and international – easily and remotely, whenever and wherever.

Despite eSIM devices being available in the market, the technology to support eSIM subscription management was not yet available for Dutch resellers and therefore not yet available for end-users. Now thanks to IDEMIA’s Smart Connect Platform and subscription management solution, eSIM is available to customers in the Netherlands.

Having eSIM available on their devices will simplify the everyday life of end-users. For example, in case of roaming, losing a smartphone, or using multiple numbers with one device, the customer simply activates a new profile via Voiceworks’ online ordering process.

The connectivity of devices like smartphones, wearables, tablets, and PCs that are used by employees, can now be managed via eSIM in a much more efficient and streamlined way thanks to this cutting-edge technology.

“With increased demand for customer satisfaction, convenience, and security, eSIM-enabled devices are steadily increasing in popularity. Businesses benefit from an always-connected workforce that needs to be in touch with their colleagues, customers, and business tools. IDEMIA is therefore very pleased to partner with Voiceworks and implement our eSIM subscription management technology to offer a seamless, digital experience to the Dutch market”, said Fabien Jautard, Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators activities at IDEMIA.

“As we are the first organization in The Netherlands offering this white label eSIM, we have an innovative forerunner position in the market. Customers of our reseller partners can take advantage of the extra added value and services; as well, Voiceworks-partners can develop new offers. A practical advantage of this new offer is that partners do not have to worry anymore about the availability and stock of SIM cards”, added Terry Aurik, CEO of Voiceworks.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

About Voiceworks

Voiceworks B.V. is a leading provider of Voice over IP (VoIP) platforms in the Netherlands. With advanced IT technology, its own network and multiple linked data centers to provide full system redundancy, Voiceworks offers professional telephony and data services with exceptional reliability and flexibility in deployment. For more information, please visit http://www.voiceworks.nl

