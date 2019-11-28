IDEMIA to Provide eSIM Service to KDDI

by businesswireindia.com

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, will provide its Smart Connect Subscription Management and Hub for eSIM-enabled laptops and PCs for Enterprise customers.

IDEMIA’s Smart Connect Platform will be used by KDDI for its eSIM management technology to provide Japanese enterprise users with cellular connectivity. This will allow employees in the field to go online anytime and anywhere, without waiting for Wi-Fi connectivity or managing physical SIM cards.

KDDI’s Japanese enterprise customers will have their employees enjoy secure and reliable cellular connectivity on their eSIM-enabled Windows 10 devices. Thanks to IDEMIA’s Smart Connect Hub, enterprise IT Administrators will be able to easily activate, provision, and manage eSIM connectivity remotely through their existing unified endpoint management (UEM) platform.

IDEMIA’s Smart Connect Hub was selected by KDDI for its ability to quickly support new eSIM devices while avoiding any modifications to their existing B/OSS. IDEMIA will continue to work together with KDDI to maintain a strong business relationship and together become leaders in eSIM connectivity.

“In a time of intense connectivity needs, we are ready to offer our customers the possibility to support any eSIM use case. IDEMIA’s innovative and unique solutions allow us to provide the best-in-class technology to KDDI”, said Emir Aboulhosn, VP Connectivity Domain, Digital Business Unit at IDEMIA.

“We are delighted to accompany our client KDDI in its mission of bringing more flexibility to Japanese enterprise customers travelling around the world and multiplying connectivity”, added Nobuyoshi Nezu, Representative Director, IDEMIA Japan office.

