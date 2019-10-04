IDEMIA Trusted to Support the Australian Border for Five More Years

by businesswireindia.com

IDEMIA and the Australian Border agency, who have been working together since 2004, have just signed a new contract that extends the relationship for another five years for the provision of SmartGate as part of the Arrival process into Australia.

This contract caters for the sustainment of the existing capability, made of Kiosks and eGates, and includes upgrades and technology trials to allow the Department to keep at the leading edge of technology and border security.

IDEMIA will replace the existing Kiosks with next-generation-ready technology that will ensure Australia remains at the forefront of border advances. Along with the new Kiosks will be a refurbishment of the existing eGates and the provision of trials of a next generation solution.

The renewed relationship with IDEMIA leverages and reinforces the strategic capabilities IDEMIA already provides to the other border agencies notably in New Zealand as well as with key regional hubs in Singapore and the Middle East, creating a strong user community to drive excellence in the region.

IDEMIA is committed to retain and expand its innovation capability in Canberra and Sydney to foster an on-going pipeline of innovation into the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

