iEnjoyGames – India's First Skill Based Gaming Platform Where You Win Cash Rewards

Intellisense is excited to announce the launch of its mobile gaming app

. iEnjoyGames application is claimed to be India’s first ever skill-based gaming platform wherein the users earn cash reward by playing various games.

This application has various skill-based games of different categories and for all age groups. Every time the user's score, they are rewarded with cash reward points that get collected in their IEG (iEnjoyGames) Wallet.

simply motivates you to play more and more as you are directly involved in your gaming performance and you simply get real cash rewards and no virtual power or virtual coins in this.



There cannot be any better way to spend your time in something productive now and no one would have ever thought that playing games can be productive as well.



In the gaming app, you can try the multiplayer games for free to get the real-time experience. To win the cash rewards, you have to choose your entry fee and your winning depends on it.

Intellisense intends to channelize the energies spent on smartphones during leisure time into something more productive and rewarding with their unique mobile gaming application and no one would have thought that playing games can be productive as well.



Some of the features that make this app unique include:

Solo games

Multi-player games wherein user can challenge and play with multiple live players and you can play with your friends as well

Users get rewarded every time they score in solo games or win in multiplayer games

Rewards can be redeemed online for Utility Bill Payments, Mobile Recharges, DTH Recharges, Online Shopping to buy e-Vouchers, to play more Games, etc

Totally Ads free games

Suffice to say that iEnjoyGames app is a new discovery in the gaming world. All game lovers will find this gaming app extremely exciting, addictive and rewarding.

Compatible with Android smartphones, iEnjoyGames app can be downloaded via the following link https://www.ienjoy.games

