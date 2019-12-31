IFIM Business School Completes 100 Percent Placements before the Placement Season

The IFIM Business School, among India’s top six AACSB-accredited Business Schools, based in Bangalore, has set a new benchmark by achieving 100% placement for students of PGDM batch 2018-20. The students are placed for the Industry Internship Program (IIP) and majority of them received final placement offers from over 159 companies that participated in the placement drive.

Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IFIM Business School

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IFIM Business School, says, “We are happy to announce a 100% successful industry internship and placement where our students have received offers from a large pool of new-age organisations and Fortune India 500 companies. There has been a rising demand for future-ready professionals. Through curriculum 4.0, IFIM Business School aims to prepare future managers who are industry-ready. We follow a similar pattern of placements but transform the curriculum that helps transform the students into future-ready professionals through an industry-focused curriculum which has been a noticeable achievement.”

Out of the 159 companies that participated in the placement process, 104 companies made the offers. Square Yards, Middle East rolled out the highest remuneration offer for INR 19.5 lakh. The highest stipend extended by Arcesium, stood at INR 97,500 per month and the average stipend offered is INR 25,000 per month. Mygate recruited the maximum number of recruits, placing 18 students for the final placements and the industry internship programme.

The students have received placement offers from a wide range of Fortune India 500 companies and new-age organisations like TCS, Arcesium, ZS Associates, Hexaware, Danske IT, Capital Quotient, Simpl, UpGrad, BNY Mellon, Ather Energy, Moody’s Analytics, Cuemath, Enquero Global, Saatchi and Saatchi Focus, PeopleXCD, Qwikcilver, Byjus, NoBroker, Hungerbox, FedEx, Oracle, Dell, Deloitte, EXL, Valvoline Cummins, Syngene, Continental Automotive, Square Yards, Cushman & Wakefield, E&Y, KPMG, Capgemini, Federal Bank, HGS, Microland, PhonePe, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, Schneider Electric, McCann, Coffee Day Beverages, Nestle, HDFC Ltd., DHL, AAF India, OSG, Envision, Zentron Labs, Sportskeeda, Smartstream Technologies, Dvara, Homelane, TOI, Get Ahead, MyGate, NoPapers.com, Whirlpool, Sumeru and so on.

Some of the best brands that are already in the process for final placements are Wipro Digital, Aditya Birla, Chai point, Adecco, Indegene, Quest Global, 4 Thoughts Finance, PwC, Infosys, UTI, Purnartha, Quess, Walmart Labs, Mindtree, Zycus, Beroe, Edelman, etc.

About IFIM Business School

Established in 1995, IFIM Business School, Bangalore is currently amongst the first six Business Schools in India to have been awarded the AACSB accreditation. IFIM is also accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS), and is ISO 9001:2008 certified. Various programmes at IFIM include (1) Two-year full-time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management with options to do Major in Marketing, Finance, Digital Business, Analytics, HRM and International Business (2) PGDM (Data Science), (3) PGDM for Working Professionals. Actively engaged in research and consulting, IFIM hosts several Centres of Excellence such as AIM-Parasuraman Centre of Service Excellence and Centre for Consulting in Digital Leadership. IFIM has an elite set of international academic partners including leading institutes such as ESCP-London, Darden Business School (University of Virginia) and McCombs Business School (University of Texas at Austin). IFIM Business School’s mission is to groom holistic, socially responsible, continuously employable professionals; It positions itself for “Beyond Tomorrow” by: