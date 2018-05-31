Ignited Edubirds Announces the Winners of Its National Education Acme Awards, 2018 in New Delhi

by businesswireindia.com

Ignited Edubirds Private Limited, a market research and brand m anagement company, announced the prestigious National Education Acme Awards, 2018 on May 27, held in New Delhi to celebrate and honour 30 winners in 5 different levels for the outstanding contribution in education sector across India. The endeavour was to identify and reward progressive initiatives, innovations, excellence and exemplary work in the sector of education.

On Sunday, May 27, 2018, the National Education Acme Awards, 2018 were held at Crowne Plaza, Okhla, New Delhi, amongst the elites of the education sector. The National Education Acme Awards were organized by India’s leading media and marketing group, Ignited Edubirds to recognize, celebrate and encourage excellence in the sector of education and learning.

This year, the event was categorized into 30 categories, covering a wide range of educational field. Around 30 winners at 5 different levels were recognized and felicitated for signifying their contribution, achievement, dedication, ethics, innovative initiatives and excellence in the education sector. The awards, was the result of determined and assiduous efforts of Ignited Edubirds, along with its associates and partners, spreading over 4 months, which takes place through research and survey process on the received nomination, Survey conducted by experienced professionals to bring real facts & research, opinions & feedbacks, categorization and scrutiny of the nominations. All in all, it is based on various parameters and finally, the awardees are chosen by an independent jury panel. A jury methodically examines the entire process and finalize the winners. Awardees are real heroes from education industries and get nationwide exposure & Media coverage through this event.

The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like Madan Lal – Former Indian Cricketer and Indian National Cricket Coach and Jai Madaan – Indian Astrologer, Motivational speaker and relationship counsellor.

National Education Acme Awards, 2018, an initiative of Ignited Edubirds, in association with Paytm & Ignited Groups was instituted in 2017 to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of education in India, and thereby continuously working toward increasing the level of educational excellence.

A comprehensive list of winners of the National Education Acme Awards, 2018

The Founder-Director of the Ignited Edubirds, Mrs. Swati Priya was also present at the function and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typified the very best of teaching practices and educational innovations. These winners are enhancing young lives on a daily basis by giving them proper guidance, immaculate skills, inviolable courage and unlimited curiosity. We understand that true education can make a real difference and that is exactly what all the winners here can take pride of. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.