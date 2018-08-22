IIFL Asset Management Appoints Pranob Gupta, Abhinav Jain to Lead Structured Debt Fund Under AIF Platform

by businesswireindia.com

IIFL Asset Management, part of IIFL Investment Managers, announced the appointments of Pranob Gupta and Abhinav Jain to lead the structured debt fund under the Alternative Investment Fund management platform. The duo will lead investing in structured credit opportunities, for Indian corporates and promoters.Prior to joining IIFL Asset Management business, Pranob Gupta was associated with KKR India where he was a senior structured finance originator. Earlier, he was associated with Citibank NA, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank among others.Abhinav Jain used to run his own Advisory and was earlier associated with Capital First and Deutsche Bank among others."We are very pleased to have Pranob Gupta and Abhinav Jain join us," commented Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Investment Managers. "They have come on board at a time of major opportunity in Indian structured debt and their domain expertise will go a long way in providing bespoke solutions for client needs."Pranob Gupta, Principal, Structured Finance, IIFL Asset Management business, said, "We are excited to be part of a company that has been leading the way in wealth management with a focus on people, processes, and proposition. What we bring to the table is our years of investing experience in structured debt which will complement IIFL Investment Managers’ unique offerings."Pranob has extensive experience in structured credit and special situations investing.Abhinav who also joins as Principal, Structured Finance, IIFL Asset Management business, has rich experience across Origination, Structuring, and Syndication of Private Financing and Structured Finance transactions.Source: Businesswire