IIFL Home Finance Ltd. Concluded it’s Fifth Installment of KUTUMB

Continuing with its ongoing mission of encouraging and facilitating the Green Affordable Housing in India, IIFL Home Finance Ltd. (IIFL HFL) organized the 5th Chapter of KUTUMB – An Initiative Towards Green Affordable Housing at Hyderabad on December 12, 2019. Theme for this chapter of Kutumb was Sustainable Today, Begins Tomorrow.

Mr. Monu Ratra CEO & ED IIfL home Finance addressing the audience at Kutumb In Hydrabad



In the event held at N Convention, Madhapur, IIFL Home Finance succeeded to educate over 100 developers and about over 150 total participants about the benefits associated with green construction in the affordable housing segment in India. The panel of speakers included V Suresh (Chairman, IGBC), Ashok B Lall (Principal, Ashok B Lall Architects), Neha Kumar (India Programme Manager – Climate Bonds Initiative), Mr. Chaitanya Rayapudi (Chairman & MD), Supra Builders and Monu Ratra (CEO & ED, IIFL Home Finance Ltd.).

Eminent personalities of the industry presented at event to promote green Initiative



The event started with a digital plantation of over 150 trees, which resonates with the theme ‘Sustainable Tomorrow, Begins Today!’. Speaking at the event, Monu Ratra said, "Affordable Housing means how you are going to be able to give reach of finance to people, technology & innovation is our answer. Our Jhatpat Home Loan, a tablet based model, helps deliver this in under 1 hr. We have identified 10 of the 17 Sustainable Devlopment Goals, as defined by the United Nations, and are working for & towards them. Everyone must identify these goals for their organization.”

This was followed by sessions from leading industry experts sharing their views on green and sustainable living techniques. Ashok B Lall, a pioneer in sustainable architecture, says, "In a four-storey building, if you plant solar energy on the rooftop, it is sufficient to meet the energy demand for the entire building. Middle level developer in a growing city is the biggest housing provider and their role is most significant. They make homes in bulk. We can do the ultimate good of green living, because there is an opportunity of collective green.”

This was followed by Mr. V Suresh speaking on the subject, stating, “We have enabled 700 crore Sq ft of green building. By 75th independence year of India, we will have enabled 100 crore Sq. Ft green building.”

Ms. Neha Kumar spoke about various elements responsible for such immense climate change globally. She addressed the audience and said, “Climate change is not just an environmental problem but an economic problem too."

The event concluded with a live discussion with Founder & MD of Supra Developers, Mr. Chaitanya who said, “At Supra, our concept of living is ‘Uninterrupted Lifestyle.’ Thus, all our projects offer off-grid solutions to the end-consumer. We don't do regular projects, we only do green buildings. We don't do conventional projects at all. We have started doing solar powered projects.”

IIFL HFL presented itself as a ‘Green Value Partner', partnering with the developers from Conception to Certification of the Green Building Project. The company has established 8 such certified GVPs so far.

About IIFL Home Finance Ltd. (IIFL HFL)

IIFL Home Finance Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of India Infoline Finance Limited which is a NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). IIFL Home Finance Ltd. is professionally managed and shares the professional values and ethos of its parent and holding company India Infoline Finance Limited. It has acquired and maintained a reputation for reliability, transparency of operation and absolute integrity. A steady growth rate validates the trust that customers have reposed in the company.

For more details, please visit www.iifl.com/home-loans.com.