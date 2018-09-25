IIFL Home Finance Ltd. Presents ‘KUTUMB – Chapter II’ in Indore a Platform to Promote Benefits of Green Affordable Housing and Sustainable Living in India

Leading home finance company in India, IIFL Home Finance Ltd. organized ‘KUTUMB – Chapter II’, a platform to promote benefits of green affordable housing and sustainable living at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. After the grand success of ‘KUTUMB – Chapter I’ in Ahmadabad, it was time for leading industry professionals to come together once again at the second edition of ‘KUTUMB’ at Indore Marriott Hotel where the mega event took place in association with National Housing Bank (NHB), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), CDC UK, and Ashok B Lall Architects.

KUTUMB II

Leading industry experts at the occasion focused on the need, efforts, and initiatives to promote sustainable and energy efficient real estate development in the country. Sharing expertise on the occasion were leading industry professionals in real estate, green, sustainable infrastructure sector and social governance. The speakers at the event included Ms. Shruti Narayan (IFC), Mr. Ashok B. Lall (Principal, Ashok B Lall Architects), Mr. Gaurav Malhotra (CDC), Mr. Ravi Kumar, Regional Manager (NHB), Ms. Priyanka Kochhar (GBCI) and Mr. Monu Ratra (CEO, IIFL Home Finance Ltd.). Leading real estate developers present at the occasion included names such as Sarthak Singapore Group, Apollo Creations, Mangalam Constructions, and Pragati Developers.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Monu Ratra, CEO, IIFL Home Finance Ltd. said, “Green affordable housing holds immense value proposition in India. It is an important component towards achieving sustainable ‘Housing for All by 2022’. A significant portion of the Indian population will live in such homes, yet this sector has not fully explored opportunities and potential of green buildings. KUTUMB – Chapter II in Indore is continuation of the platform that was created in Ahmadabad. With each step, KUTUMB is transforming into a larger platform where individuals and organizations come together to pool their knowledge and resources towards creating a sustainable future and greener society which aligns with the vision of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All by 2022.”

Also speaking at the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Malhotra (CDC) shared the opportunity of green buildings in India. Pioneer in sustainable architecture, Mr. Ashok B Lall, emphasized creating green building designs that support efficiency. Also present at the occasion was Ms. Priyanka Kochhar (GBCI), who introduced ‘EDGE Rating System’ to the developers present at the occasion while Ms. Shruti Narayan (IFC) shed light on ‘EDGE value proposition of green affordable housing’.

National Housing Bank (NHB) represented the government participation at the event by supporting the green building initiatives in the country. Mr. Ravi Kumar Singh, Regional Manager, National Housing Bank, graced the occasion and handed over CLSS certificates to IIFL Home Finance Ltd. customers and CLSS beneficiaries Mr. Pappu Gawande, Mrs. Shalini Shukla and Mrs. Aamna Bano who were present with their families.

Mr. Ravi Kumar Singh further informed that National Housing Bank (NHB) is working as a catalyst to promote energy efficient green residential housing in India. National Housing Bank (NHB) has also signed an agreement with Agence Française de Développement (AFD), France on 20-07-2017 to implement the project called “Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF) Housing India” to avail credit facility of euro 100 million to provide eligible Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) with adequately priced resources.

Mr. Kumar further added that this refinance facility will be available to eligible PLIs for retails and project lending for green housing projects approved by GRIHA and IGBC having pre-certification of either 4/5-star rating by GRIHA or Gold/Platinum rating by IGBC as per their rating grades. He concluded informed to the participants that Green Housing Refinance scheme will be announced by the NHB shortly.

“KUTUMB – Chapter II is an extension of social and environmental initiatives taken by our company such as Affordable Housing Loans, Swachh Bharat, and Women Education & Empowerment. To further push these, we look forward to having more editions of KUTUMB across cities in India,” said Mr. Monu Ratra.