IIFL Wealth Management Makes a Clean Sweep at the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020

‘Best Private Banking Services Overall’

“I am deeply thankful to all our stakeholders for the immense confidence that they have constantly shown in us. The wealth management landscape is undergoing significant changes

Mr

.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO

IIFL Wealth Management Limited (IIFL Wealth) was awarded the prestigious award for India in the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020. It is also ranked number one across all the other 15 categories for India in the survey that ranges from catering to Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) individuals to Family Office Services, Investment Management and Emerging technology adoption. The Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Awards recognise the best services in private banking, by region and by areas of service. It is an informative guide for high net-worth individuals having investable assets above $1 million on the range of professional wealth management service providers that are available. "I am deeply thankful to all our stakeholders for the immense confidence that they have constantly shown in us. The wealth management landscape is undergoing significant changes and creating new opportunities as well as risks for investors. We have long believed in wealth preservation and providing the best risk-adjusted returns to our clients. The awards by Euromoney is a testament to our alignment of interest with our clients, team and stakeholders," said Mr. Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO, IIFL Wealth. Marcus Langston, Director of Publishing – Asia, Euromoney magazine, said, "The number of Indian HNW families is set to double by 2025, to 500,000, with total net worth of $5 trillion. IIFL Wealth has yet again landed a generous haul of prizes and awards in Euromoney's annual Global Private Banking and Wealth Management survey. Our congratulations to IIFL Wealth on being chosen best provider of overall private banking services for India. It won a host of awards across the wealth spectrum, including best provider of private banking and wealth management services to high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients besides the prize for best in class for innovation and emerging technology, and for data management and security."