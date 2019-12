IMA Achieves Significant Global Growth and Career Value in Fiscal Year 2019

The report, available for download on IMA’s website , features commentary from FY 2019 Chair of IMA’s Global Board of Directors Ginger White, CMA, CSCA, and IMA President and CEO Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE.“Our members are the reason we exist, and the programs, products, and services we develop are designed for their competitive advantage,” said Thomson. “We understand the challenges of navigating a career in this digital age, and we are committed to helping members achieve their goals. When any one of them gains relevance because they learned a new skill or expanded their career comfort zone, we have done our job.”Visit the 2019 Year in Review webpage for complete details.Commenting on IMA’s growth,said, “We have always been driven by the passion to share knowledge that is current and integral to the success of our profession. To us, if harnessed effectively, digital disruption can positively transform our industry. Therefore, it is our duty to empower CMA holders to optimize their organizations’ chances for success by helping them to reskill themselves to maintain a relevant understanding of the dynamic economic environment around them and drive much needed value. IMA recognizes the challenges pertaining to the profession and industry, but it also works tirelessly to identify the underlying opportunities, henceforth, we will remain committed towards the comprehensive development of finance and accounting professionals in India and all the other markets we are present in.”