Immerse Yourself in an e-Sports Extravaganza at the e-Sports & Music Festival in Hong Kong

This summer, visitors to Hong Kong can enjoy a host of gourmet happenings, shopping sprees, signature city events, and attractions’ summer programmes. Attending a large scale e-sports event is one of the must-do activities to enjoy a vibrant summer, especially for those who are young or young at heart. Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the third edition of e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong, presented by Cyberport, will be staged from 26 to 28 July (Friday to Sunday) in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), with more exciting new elements and entertainment options than ever.

International tournaments by some of the world’s top teams

2019 League of Legends International College Cup



The first-ever official International College Championship, authorised by Riot Games in Hong Kong. The 12 winning college teams from all over the world will compete for glory in this highly competitive, fast paced action-strategy game.

CS:GO World Invitational



Gaming fans will have the opportunity to witness two top professional teams battling in Hong Kong, with a total prize pool of over US$60,000.

Regional and local tournaments of popular mobile games

EMFHK – e-Sports Tournaments “Honor of Kings” Official City Tournament



“Honor of Kings” is the most played Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) mobile game in China, with over 50 million players per day.

PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Tournament



Thirty-two winning teams from online qualifiers will gather to battle for the championship title of the most played Battle Royale mobile game in the world.



Live Streaming Worldwide

The tournaments will be live-streamed via key online platforms in three languages (Cantonese, Mandarin and English).

Experience Zone and Themed Nights offer loads of excitement

Another highlight of the Festival is the Experience Zone, which is a showcase of retro arcade machines, along with VR experiences and professional e-racing equipment for trial. Experience the trendiest mobile games at the “csl Mobile Game Party” and check out “Street Fighter” and “The King of Fighters” in the “Retro Fighting Game Zone”.

The three-night Festival will also feature thrilling performances: an ACG & e-Sports Cosplay Competition on the first night, an electronic dance music (EDM) party featuring Korean rapper Gary and Spray on the second night, and music performances featuring popular local bands and artists on the third night.

The all-inclusive admission tickets are priced at HK$50. Ticket holders of the e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong will also be entitled to free admission to the Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong on the same day.

For more details about the e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong, visit the following website: www.emfhk.com.

