Immerse Yourself in an e-Sports Extravaganza at the e-Sports & Music Festival in Hong Kong

July 17, 2019
This summer, visitors to Hong Kong can enjoy a host of gourmet happenings, shopping sprees, signature city events, and attractions’ summer programmes. Attending a large scale e-sports event is one of the must-do activities to enjoy a vibrant summer, especially for those who are young or young at heart. Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the third edition of e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong, presented by Cyberport, will be staged from 26 to 28 July (Friday to Sunday) in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), with more exciting new elements and entertainment options than ever.
The e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong will take place from 26 to 28 July 2019 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The festival features diverse entertainment options, including e-sports tournaments, an Experience Zone and Themed Nights. (Photo: Business Wire)
International tournaments by some of the world’s top teams
Regional and local tournaments of popular mobile games
Live Streaming Worldwide
The tournaments will be live-streamed via key online platforms in three languages (Cantonese, Mandarin and English).
Experience Zone and Themed Nights offer loads of excitement
Another highlight of the Festival is the Experience Zone, which is a showcase of retro arcade machines, along with VR experiences and professional e-racing equipment for trial. Experience the trendiest mobile games at the “csl Mobile Game Party” and check out “Street Fighter” and “The King of Fighters” in the “Retro Fighting Game Zone”.
The three-night Festival will also feature thrilling performances: an ACG & e-Sports Cosplay Competition on the first night, an electronic dance music (EDM) party featuring Korean rapper Gary and Spray on the second night, and music performances featuring popular local bands and artists on the third night.
The all-inclusive admission tickets are priced at HK$50. Ticket holders of the e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong will also be entitled to free admission to the Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong on the same day.
For more details about the e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong, visit the following website: www.emfhk.com.
ENDS