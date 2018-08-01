In a first of its Kind this Friendship Day PGI India Celebrates Friendship between Couple

by newsvoir.com

We are living in transient times, where this search for novelty and individuality has taken precedence over building or even preserving an emotional connection. Today, the smallest hiccup in a relationship has the ability to conjure up thoughts of giving up and letting go. We are so busy chasing our individual goals and responsibilities that we become unmindful of the strong foundation that we had once created with our partner.





Friends First



So, this Friendship Day, Platinum Days of Love, PGI’s flagship brand wants you to pause and remember, amidst your mind faltering thoughts about your relationship, that you were #FriendsFirst. For the first time ever, an endearing campaign that celebrates friendship between couples.





Remember you are #FriendsFirst



Developed and conceptualized by Dentsu Webchutney, the digital campaign features three short and three long digital videos that brings out little instances of pure friendship that exists among couples. The stories beautifully exhibit rare relationships which has honesty, vulnerability, companionship, and mutual respect because it has friendship at its core. The love that results from such a partnership is truly one of a kind and deserves to be celebrated with an equally rare and precious metal – Platinum.



“Our research has shown that ‘friendship’ is extremely aspirational in a couples’ relationship both before and after marriage. Finding a best friend in your partner is rare, retaining friendship in your relationship even rarer. With this campaign, we aim to encourage couples to remember and aspire to be #FriendsFirst. Mark this friendship day as your Platinum Day of Love”, said Sujala Martis, Director, Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International – India, while talking about the campaign.



Commenting on the campaign, Pravin Sutar, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney, said, “Friendship should outlast other emotions in a couple’s relationship, but more often than not it takes a backseat. Through #FriendsFirst, we are starting a conversation that highlights the importance of friendship in a relationship through highly relatable and alluring scenarios. We are asking viewers to ponder and eventually revisit this rare bond that once was the initiator of their relationship."



This campaign will further give couples an exciting opportunity to share their #FriendsFirst story along with the picture to win celebration vouchers.



In addition to the digital videos, from August 2-11, the campaign will also run an in-store reward program where every customer will receive exciting gifts on purchase of Platinum Love Bands.







#FriendsFirst – Bidisha & Anand's Story | Platinum Days of Love



