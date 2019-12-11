Incheon City Takes off as Culture and Tourism Industry Hub in Northeast Asia with IFEZ’s Yeongjong Resort Complex Cluster

by businesswireindia.com

With rich tourism infrastructure and resources, including the world’s top-level Incheon International Airport, Ganghwa Island, open port area, and multiple islands, the Incheon Metropolitan City government plans to take off as a hub of culture and tourism industry in Northeast Asia through the Yeongjong-do Integrated Resort Cluster Project.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Yeongjong International Town, where the Incheon International Airport is located, continues to expand cultural and tourism facilities, such as luxurious 5-star hotels, foreigners-only casinos, convention installations, spas, theme parks and more.

Having opened in April 2017 as the first resort complex in Korea, the ‘Paradise City’ comprises a 5-star hotel with 711 rooms, the largest foreigners-only casino in Korea, and a convention hall that can accommodate 1,600 persons. From September 2018, it has been operating a boutique hotel with 58 suite rooms, spa blended with Korean dry sauna culture, the largest recreation club in Northeast Asia, and an art exhibition space. In March 2019, it opened the Wonder Box, an indoor theme park with the concept of ‘amusement park in the evening’, presenting enjoyment both to foreign and local visitors.

To open it in 2021, the Caesars Resort Complex is under construction in Yeongjong-do by Caesars Entertainment headquartered in Las Vegas. The Caesars Resort Complex will consist of a luxury hotel with over 700 rooms, casino for foreigners only, convention facilities, live entertainment performing hall, signature spa and a swimming pool.

Adjacent to the Incheon International Airport, the Inspire Resort Complex is under construction led by Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment (MGE), the owner of Mohegan Sun casino located in Connecticut, to open in 2022. The resort complex will include a luxury hotel with over 1,250 rooms, foreigners-only casino, and indoor and outdoor theme parks. It will also operate a performing facility (arena) that can accommodate 15,000 audiences, staging Las Vegas-level fantastic performances all year round. It is expected to significantly contribute to spreading the Korean Wave.

The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority expects the resort complex businesses to generate over 20,000 new jobs and production inducement effect of approximately KRW2 trillion (USD1680 million) annually. It also expects that the resort complex industry will conspicuously contribute to invigorating the regional economy and development of the MICE industry.

