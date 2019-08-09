India Accelerator Successfully Concludes its 3rd Demo Day

India Accelerator – 3rd Demo Day

India Accelerator’s Demo Day has been the perfect platform for graduated start-ups venturing into the industry. This time it featured start-ups from varied fields such as VAPP, Charitism, Gigzo, BotSite, DROR, The Knotty Tales, FIO and Pritvi.ai.

It is also witnessed the presence of Mr. Anuj Gupta, Founder Adda 52 as a key note speaker of the day.

Ashish Bhatia, Founder & CEO of India Accelerator said, “It has been a great pleasure and a hugely satisfying experience to be part of these start-up's journey. With every batch graduating & more and more founders joining the IA community, it takes us forward in our endeavour to create an institution that can a play a remarkable role in the Indian start-up world.”

India Accelerator recognizes the importance of building a growth-oriented start-up ecosystem, and through its initiatives such as the IA Seed Programme, Campus & Corporate Connect and multiple Co-working spaces, it aims to focus the start-ups on further developing their product, team and market, refining their business model, achieving product/market fit, and scaling the start-up into a high growth business. Ashish Bhatia and Mona Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Accelerator Office of IA respectively, shared their vision that would help other start-ups realize their dreams.

About India Accelerator

India Accelerator is a seed-stage accelerator program that offers four months of rigorous guidance, funding, mentoring, business and technology services support and sources from mentors, partners and investors. IA takes early stage technology-based startups and help them rapidly build a sustainable business. What differentiates IA from other programs is its unrelenting focus on growth, on de-risking the assumptions, on helping companies prioritize their customers and product. The philosophy is that if the customers and product are taken care of, everything else will fall in place. It is the only GAN partnered, mentorship-driven, program in India.