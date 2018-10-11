India Exporters Set to Showcase “Made in India” at SIAL Paris The World’s No 1 Food and Beverage Exhibition

Over 150 Indian exporters will be showcasing Indian food and beverage products at the world’s leading food and beverage exhibition, SIAL Paris 2018 from 21st to 25th October. Indian participation this year is one of the highest levels in the last decade. Over 150 Indian exporters will be showcasing Food and Beverage products at the exhibition, with participations under India pavilion organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI). India will be amongst leading participations from Asia, alongside China, Korea and Japan. Honourable Minister of Food Processing Industries, Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal is expected to inaugurate the show alongside other dignitaries, on Oct 21st and over 1,500 Indian visitors, including a state-level delegation from Manipur, are expected to visit the exhibition to discover the latest in international Food and Beverage trends.

“The considerable increase in size of India’s participation is an indicator of growth of the food processing industry and its allied sectors. The Indian food processing industry accounts for nine per cent of the manufacturing GDP of the country and I compliment the large contingent of Indian companies, including SMEs for featuring in India’s export scenario,” commented Mr. L. C. Goyal, IAS, Chairman and Managing Director of ITPO.

Paris 2018, The World Food Capital

Representatives of the entire global food industry will be in Paris on October 21st, ready to find and share the solutions required to feed the world for the next 30 years. Arranged into food sectors and geographical regions, SIAL’s one-of-a-kind layout lets visitors customize their experience, and explore the exhibition according to their own particular needs – something that no other fair can offer to such a wide-ranging public.

“All eyes will be focused on Paris in October 2018,” says Nicolas Trentesaux (SIAL Network Director). “The food industry is one of the most dynamic industries globally. By discovering new trends and business opportunities, participants will find the tools they need to achieve their growth and expansion objectives. Over 2,500 new products will be presented at the SIAL Innovation feature this year, inspiring the food and beverage industry even more than ever.”

India’s participation at SIAL 2016 is all set to provide the Indian Food and Beverage industry with new opportunities for growth and expansion from 21st to 25th October 2018 in Paris.

About SIAL Network

SIAL network is the leading global network of shows dedicated to the food industry, with seven shows (SIAL Paris, SIAL Canada Montreal, SIAL Canada Toronto, SIAL China, SIAL Middle East, SIAL InterFOOD Jakarta, and Food India by SIAL) that bring together 14,000 exhibitors and 330,000 visitors from 194 countries.