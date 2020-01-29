India Gears up for its First National Poker Series, the Most Thrilling Tournament of the Year

by businesswireindia.com

The new series is expected to attract players from across the country

Top-ranked players will be given the opportunity to compete at the international level

As an exciting game that mixes skill with thrill, there is little wonder as to why poker has become one of the fastest-growing games in the country. Already the world’s most popular card game, Indians have taken to it in a big way, with many skilled players making their fortunes in the industry’s prize-rich online tournaments.With the growing proclivity for the game, it’s now time for the country’s players to prove their skills and represent the nation at the biggest stage of them all.Theaims to raise the level of Indian poker and is scheduled to take place from 29April to 5May 2020. Its focus is to not only bring together players from across the country, but to put Indian players on the world stage. As part of the series, the top two names on the leaderboard will get an all-inclusive trip to Las Vegas along with one winner getting a USD 10,000 cash prize to compete with the world’s best at the mecca of poker.With buy-ins expected to be highly reasonable and with some massive prize-pools to play for, the national series strives to elevate the scope of the game in India. Featuring a series of tournaments across its week-long run, there is likely to be something for everybody at the National Poker Series.commented, “NPS is a great platform for everyone to make it to the biggest stage and showcase their skills at the world stage. Going to be an exciting series with a great leaderboard reward.”added, “Nothing matches the Vegas experience and it's great that the National Poker Series is giving two players a chance to have that experience. The next level in Indian poker is here and I can't wait to compete.”To participate in the tournament players can also participate in satellite tournaments that will reward them with tickets to various tournaments of the National Poker Series 2020. Gaming giant PokerBaazi.com is the official satellite partner of the NPS and will be organizing these satellite tournaments on its platform ahead of the main series.Source: Businesswire