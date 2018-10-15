India Japan Partnership Group held the second India Japan AI Forum in central Tokyo district of Marunouchi led by IIT Kanpur Graduate and Founding President of IIT Alumni Association in Japan Mr. Sanjeev Sinha.

India Japan AI Forum

Mr. Sanjeev Sinha opened the AI and Fintech Forum with a presentation on India Japan Partnership Group’s activities especially the work on India Japan Partnership Fund which is focused on bilateral opportunities in India Japan domain. Mr. Sinha outlined the core synergies between India and Japan where Japan can contribute with technology and capital and India can offer global human resource and growth opportunities for Japan. Mr. recollected the efforts of IIT Alumni and the conference in 2007 www.iitjapan.org/index which led to the Japanese government’s initiatives to support IIT Hyderabad.

The forum was also joined by Former Ambassador of Japan to India Ambassador Hirabayashi Hiroshi, the Deputy Ambassador of India to Japan Mr. Raj Srivastava, the Chairperson of Strategic Council for AI Technology under the Cabinet Office of Japan and Senior Advisor of Japan Society for Promotion of Sciences Prof. Yuichiro Anzai, Director of IIT Hyderabad Prof. Uday Desai, Mr. Yuji Komiya Managing Partner of IJPG Asia Capital and former Managing Partner of Tokio Marine Capital and Mr. Achal Kaushal CEO of Tentaran a partner to IJPG and AlgoSmart for AI based collaboration between India and Japan.

Mr. Raj Srivastava spoke about the importance of a digital partnership between India and Japan and how Japanese expertise in hardware and Indian expertise in software can support each other at a global scale. Ambassador Hirabayashi spoke about the depth of India Japan relations as a Special Global and Strategic Partnership and lauded the efforts of Mr. Sanjeev Sinha for promoting relations between India and Japan. Prof. Anzai spoke about the new policy initiatives of the Japanese government for the growth of AI and Data Analytics in Japan with reference to health care and other areas. Need for data and cyber security was identified as a common area of collaboration between India and Japan.

Mr. Raj also took the opportunity to mention the dates of the visit of Indian Prime Minister to Japan on October 28th and 29th.

Director IIT Hyderabad Prof. Desai spoke about the wide range of initiatives undertaken at IIT Hyderabad in the field of AI, especially the interaction between technical aspects of AI with humanities.

Mr. Sunil Rajput and Mr. Yoshitaka Harada former executives from Mizuho Securities Mr. Mohit Challa a bilateral AI expert, Ms. Ayumi Akase a bilateral human resource expert, Mr. Saito President of University Journal of Japan, all partners with India Japan Partnership Group, also joined and made remarks on huge potential between India and Japan in the field of AI and related high-tech areas like Cyber Security, Fintech and Data Centers.

Mr. Achal Kaushal, Prof. Desai and Mr. Sanjeev Sinha discussed a possible collaboration between Japan and India in the fields of AI in media including IJPG Sakura Buddha Advisors and University Journal of Japan. Was also discussed potential collaboration among the incubation centers, ventures and data centers on the two sides supported by the India Japan Partnership Fund led by Mr. Sanjeev Sinha.