India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) to Organize Unique Leadership Program

India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) is organizing the fifth edition of its flagship ILSS Leadership Program from April 5 to 13, 2019. The nine-day residential course, which will once again take place at Ashoka University, aims to enable and equip senior talent from diverse backgrounds to play leadership roles in the social sector.

Over nine days, the best minds in the social sector will help program participants gain a deeper understanding of the development landscape in the country, including the challenges, complexities and opportunities. Eighteen senior executives from diverse industries, such as finance, media and infotech, will attend this edition of the ILSS Leadership Program.

"It is our endeavour that program participants step out of the ILSS Leadership Program with greater clarity on how they can contribute to the country’s development agenda – some might transition to the social sector while others might volunteer more effectively or even start social enterprises of their own,” says Anu Prasad, Founder-Director, ILSS. “We also support our leaders’ journey in the social sector through placement support and mentoring.”

ILSS has so far conducted four editions of its nine-day leadership program, with a total of 68 participants attending. Of these, more than 70 percent are currently actively engaging with the social sector, with 30 percent having transitioned full-time to the social sector. ILSS alumni are today placed at reputed organisations such as Central Square Foundation, Teach for India, Kaivalya Education Foundation, Public Health Foundation of India, Social Finance India and Educate Girls, among others.

The April 2019 program features an impressive list of speakers, including A. K Shiva Kumar, Development Economist, Professor and Senior Policy Advisor at UNICEF; Pradeep Nair, Regional Director, Ford Foundation-India; Dr. R Balasubramaniam, Founder of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement; Gaurav Goel, Founder and CEO, Samagra; Mihir Mathur, Consultant, TERI and Visiting Faculty, TISS; Purushottam Agarwal, Visiting Professor, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and Former Member – UPSC; Priya Naik; CEO & Founder of Samhita CSR Ventures, and Reshma Anand, CEO of HUL Foundation.

India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) was set up in September 2017 with the aim of creating a learning and leadership development organization that will help build leadership capacity for India’s social sector.

For more details, please visit www.indialeadersforsocialsector.com.