India Leadership Conclave 2019 Debates "Opportunities – Can India Seize India USD 5 Trillion Economy by 2025"

by businesswireindia.com

More than 300 Business Tycoons, Social Entrepreneurs, Industry Leaders, Educationists, Policy Makers were in full attendance to witness the much awaited 10Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards 2019, also known as. The historic & iconic annual conclave currently in its 10annual edition debated on the themeLeading voices & noted leaders of the country gathered at the commercial capital of india in mumbai on Friday, 23rd August 2019. The conclave highlighted the burning topics of india with a specific emphasis on Modi 2.0., Founder Chairman of India Leadership Conclave said in his opening & welcome address the need to roll out urgent policy measures to strengthen the key areas of economy through industry friendly reforms. “India will constantly need to grow by 9% every for five years and elevate aggregate investment rate to 38% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in order to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition of seeing India as a $5 trillion economy.”Among those who addressed at the conclave were some of the leading voices of india. Mr. Ameet Satam, Member of Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra Government on Vision Maharashtra 2020, Challenges & Opportunities, The 5 Trillion Dollar Mission, Challenges & Opportunities by Mr. Alok Ohrie, President & Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, Understanding the Business of Wine – What will drive India's wine & food tourism to the next level by Ms. Sonal Holland, Founder, Sonal Holland Wine Academy, National Health Protection Scheme – Challenges of ensuring Quality Healthcare at Affordable Costs by Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, CEO, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, My Disruptive Entrepreneurship Journey by Ms. Satya Vadlamani, CMD, Murli Krishna Pharma Private Ltd., India's Digital Payment Simplification – The Road Ahead by Mr. Jose Thattil, CEO & Co Founder, Phi Commerce Pvt. Ltd, The Jal Shakti Abhiyan Of Modi Government, decoding india's internal challenges & prescriptions for the future by Mr. Mayank Gandhi, Social Activist, Founder, Nation First. & Global Parlie, Shweta Shalini, advisor to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra, Govt spoke on Women Empowerment. The highlight of the conclave was the high voltage panel discussion Modi 2.0, What is in Store for India by the panel speakers Prof. (Dr.) Suniel Deshpande, Chairperson – Centre of Excellence in HealthCare, SIES College of Management Studies, Mr. Sanjay Vakharia, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Spykarlifestyles, Ms. Arshi Khan, Model, Actress & Reality TV Star, Ms. Leslie Tripathy, Actress & Social Activist, Mr. Sushant Raorane, Director, Adroit Biomed Ltd., Dr. Manaan Gandhi, Founder, The Integral Ayurveda.The Panel discussion was moderated by Mr. Satya Brahma.Top achievers of the country who were in nationwide polling by Network 7 Research were recognized & honored at the ILC Power Brand Awards. Speaking on the process of selection & methodology,said, “India Leadership Conclave’s objective is very simple & clear. We don’t follow a fixed set of rules of traditional theories of selecting a nominee in the final six list either based on seniority, age or celebrity status. We go by our research, experts advice & bring to light those talent & innovators who never got noticed in mainstream media or recognized. When they see their names in the big six final list, they feel proud, for us, that is the winning moments after relentlessly following & chasing for finding the credible name!”Shri Ashish Shelar, Hon'ble Minister of School Education, Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra & Mr. Satya Brahma conferred awards to the shining stars of india.Mr. Suresh Reddy, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Brightcom GroupDr. P. Shyama Raju, Chairman, REVA Group of InstitutionsAbbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.Mr. Sahil Malik, Managing Director, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.Mr. Ashok Nair, Managing Director & General Manager, Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.Ms. Satya Vadlamani, CMD, Murli Krishna Pharma Private Ltd.Mr. Pushpendra Bansal, Chief Operating Officer, Lords Group of Hotels & ResortsArshi KhanGLUTONE (Adroit Biomed Limited)Mr. Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, Fredun Pharmaceuticals LtdGLOBAL PARLIMr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Aluminium & Power, Vedanta Ltd.Mr. Rajesh Varma, Managing Director & CEO, RCC Engineering Pvt. Ltd.Parvathy NairDr. Manaan Gandhi, Founder, The Integral AyurvedaSource: Businesswire