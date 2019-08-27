India Leadership Conclave 2019 Debates "Opportunities – Can India Seize India USD 5 Trillion Economy by 2025"

Business Wire India
More than 300 Business Tycoons, Social Entrepreneurs, Industry Leaders, Educationists, Policy Makers were in full attendance to witness the much awaited 10th
Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards 2019, also known as ILC Power Brand Awards
. The historic & iconic annual conclave currently in its 10th
annual edition debated on the theme “Opportunities – Can India Seize India $5 trillion economy by 2025”.
Leading voices & noted leaders of the country gathered at the commercial capital of india in mumbai on Friday, 23rd August 2019. The conclave highlighted the burning topics of india with a specific emphasis on Modi 2.0.
Mr. Satya Brahma
, Founder Chairman of India Leadership Conclave said in his opening & welcome address the need to roll out urgent policy measures to strengthen the key areas of economy through industry friendly reforms. “India will constantly need to grow by 9% every for five years and elevate aggregate investment rate to 38% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in order to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition of seeing India as a $5 trillion economy.”
Among those who addressed at the conclave were some of the leading voices of india. Mr. Ameet Satam, Member of Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra Government on Vision Maharashtra 2020, Challenges & Opportunities, The 5 Trillion Dollar Mission, Challenges & Opportunities by Mr. Alok Ohrie, President & Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, Understanding the Business of Wine – What will drive India's wine & food tourism to the next level by Ms. Sonal Holland, Founder, Sonal Holland Wine Academy, National Health Protection Scheme – Challenges of ensuring Quality Healthcare at Affordable Costs by Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, CEO, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, My Disruptive Entrepreneurship Journey by Ms. Satya Vadlamani, CMD, Murli Krishna Pharma Private Ltd., India's Digital Payment Simplification – The Road Ahead by Mr. Jose Thattil, CEO & Co Founder, Phi Commerce Pvt. Ltd, The Jal Shakti Abhiyan Of Modi Government, decoding india's internal challenges & prescriptions for the future by Mr. Mayank Gandhi, Social Activist, Founder, Nation First. & Global Parlie, Shweta Shalini, advisor to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra, Govt spoke on Women Empowerment. The highlight of the conclave was the high voltage panel discussion Modi 2.0, What is in Store for India by the panel speakers Prof. (Dr.) Suniel Deshpande, Chairperson – Centre of Excellence in HealthCare, SIES College of Management Studies, Mr. Sanjay Vakharia, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Spykarlifestyles, Ms. Arshi Khan, Model, Actress & Reality TV Star, Ms. Leslie Tripathy, Actress & Social Activist, Mr. Sushant Raorane, Director, Adroit Biomed Ltd., Dr. Manaan Gandhi, Founder, The Integral Ayurveda.The Panel discussion was moderated by Mr. Satya Brahma.
Top achievers of the country who were in nationwide polling by Network 7 Research were recognized & honored at the ILC Power Brand Awards. Speaking on the process of selection & methodology, Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman of India Leadership Conclave
said, “India Leadership Conclave’s objective is very simple & clear. We don’t follow a fixed set of rules of traditional theories of selecting a nominee in the final six list either based on seniority, age or celebrity status. We go by our research, experts advice & bring to light those talent & innovators who never got noticed in mainstream media or recognized. When they see their names in the big six final list, they feel proud, for us, that is the winning moments after relentlessly following & chasing for finding the credible name!”
Shri Ashish Shelar, Hon'ble Minister of School Education, Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, Padma Shri Dr. Mukesh Batra & Mr. Satya Brahma conferred awards to the shining stars of india.
Full List of Award Winners –
Indian Affairs Innovative Dynamic Entrepreneur of the year 2019
Mr. Suresh Reddy, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Brightcom Group
Indian Affairs Most Promising Business Leader 2019
Mr. Nikunj Kampani, CMD, Joister Infoserve Pvt. Ltd.
Indian Affairs Innovative CEO of the year 2019
Mr. Alok Ohrie, President & Managing Director, Dell Technologies India
Indian Affairs Indian of the Year 2019 (Education)
Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chairman, REVA Group of Institutions
Indian Affairs Global Face of Business Transformation 2019
Mr. Jatin Ahuja, Founder & Managing Director, Big Boy Toyz Limited
Indian Affairs Most Valuable & Admired Pharma Company of the Year 2019
Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Indian Affairs Indian Of The Year 2019 – Business
Mr. Sahil Malik, Managing Director, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
Indian Affairs Most Promising & Dynamic Healthcare Leader of the Year 2019
Mr. Ashok Nair, Managing Director & General Manager, Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Indian Affairs India’s Most Inspiring & Model Woman CEO 2019
Ms. Satya Vadlamani, CMD, Murli Krishna Pharma Private Ltd.
Indian Affairs Entrepreneur Of The Year ( Hospitality)
Mr. Pushpendra Bansal, Chief Operating Officer, Lords Group of Hotels & Resorts
Indian Affairs Emerging Actress Of The Year 2019
Arshi Khan
Indian Affairs Skincare Brand Of The Year 2019
GLUTONE (Adroit Biomed Limited)
Indian Affairs Innovative Pharma Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019
Mr. Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Indian Affairs Innovation Award For Outstanding Achievement In Model Rural Village Transformation
GLOBAL PARLI
Indian Affairs Professional Business Leader Of The Year 2019
Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Aluminium & Power, Vedanta Ltd.
Indian Affairs Most Promising & Innovative Fashion Brand of the Year 2019
Spykar Lifestyles
Indian Affairs Innovative Business Leader in Hotels 2019
Mr. Anup & Mrs. Alpa Shah, Resort Rio Goa
Indian Affairs Emerging Innovative Entrepreneur of the year 2019
Mr. Rajesh Varma, Managing Director & CEO, RCC Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
Indian Affairs Most Promising & innovative Company of the year 2019
Phi Commerce Private Limited
Indian Affairs Most Valuable & Trusted E-pharmacy Company 2019
Netmed Market Place Limited
Indian Affairs Innovative & Creative Fashion Designer of the year 2019
Priya Chhabria
Indian Affairs Most Promising & Innovative Hotelier of the year 2019
Mr. Vishal Kamat, Director, Kamat Group of Hotels
Indian Affairs Most Promising & Innovative Woman Hotelier of the year 2019
Ms. Akanksha Garg, CEO & Director, Waxpol Hotels and Resorts
Indian Affairs Emerging Face of Fashion Designing 2019
Salita Nanda
Indian Affairs Innovative Woman of Substance 2019
Ms. Sonal Holland, Founder, SoHo Wine Club
Indian Affairs Power Woman of the year 2019
Ms. Jeyalakshmi Venkatanarayanan, Founder, Universe Power Systems
Indian Affairs Most Valuable & Admired IT Service Brand 2019
Autoplant System India Pvt. Ltd.
Indian Affairs Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress 2019
Parvathy Nair
Indian Affairs Most Promising Ayurvedic Doctor In Dengue Treatment 2019
Dr. Manaan Gandhi, Founder, The Integral Ayurveda
