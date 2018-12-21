India Should Create More Opportunities to Stop Brain-drain – Dr. Jitendra K Das at CII Meet

Speaking at the inaugural session, ‘Harnessing an Entrepreneurial Network’, at the 3rd Higher Education Summit organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, Dr. Jitendra K Das, Director, FORE School of Management, stated that Entrepreneurship is a very essential ingredient for the success of any country as entrepreneurship ecosystem has emerged as a strategic approach for sustained economic growth and financial wellbeing of the nation.

Dr. Das at CII Delhi 18th Dec.

Lauding the government for bringing in changes in the socio political environment, Dr. Jitendra K Das, said, “The successful removal of many bottlenecks which existed in the process of starting up a business, has resulted in an improvement of India’s rank in ‘Ease of doing Business’ which has jumped from 130 odd to 77 out of 190 countries. Ease of paying tax, ease of getting electricity, construction and documentation, has been made smoother compared to what it used to be. And to a large extent this has been driven by entrepreneurship ventures.”

Dr. Das referred to the 80 billion dollars foreign remittance received by India, which is the highest in remittance according to the World Bank's Migration and Development Brief and said that the Government should stop this brain-drain and create plenty opportunities for them in India rather than being gratified with the foreign remittance and encouraging people to leave. “Unless India has the capacity to absorb them, this highly skilled & smart talent pool would not come back,” he added.

Stating the acquisition of Flipkart by Walmart, and the Indian start-up being taken over by the US MNC, Dr. Das said that the Government should come up with policy which protects voting rights of the Indian business community and start-up eco-system.

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi, Mr. Manish Sisodia who was the Chief Guest of the event, could not make it and welcomed the gathering through a recorded video message.